Agents of SHIELD and previous Marvel series are not canon, Disney Plus would have confirmed

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe always had the satisfaction of knowing that the series of the franchise were connected to the films that became so popular from 2010. However, in 2015 there was a change and the series seemed increasingly disconnected of the cinematic universe. What is currently left of that supposed connection? Producer Kevin Feige has always been evasive when asked about it, but Disney Plus seems to have the answer.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

One of the most successful series, with seven seasons and more than 130 chapters, is Agents of SHIELD – 100%, but in addition to its popularity, it was the one with the most references to movies and even some crossovers with actors like Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif). If this ABC Studios show is not part of the official canon, what can we expect from Netflix series like Daredevil – 93% and Jessica Jones – 69% or Runaways -% and Inhumans – 10%?

Even more surprising is that Agent Carter – 80%, the only series that loaned one of its actors to appear in a major movie like Avengers: Endgame – 95% is not canonical either. The reason for thinking like this is the new information that comes from Reddit (via The Direct), where it is shown that both Agents of SHIELD Y Agent Carter they were moved on Disney Plus to a section called “Marvel Legacy Movies and Series.”

For now, the section is only available in some countries, but the strange thing is that before it only housed productions that had no relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as the Fox Fantastic Four films, the X-Men saga, and classic animated series. This is the confirmation that the ABC series are not canon either.

Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi says the movie will be the best in Marvel history

On the other hand, this does not mean that the characters are doomed to be forgotten; maybe some do, like the InhumansBut since it has been said that the multiverse will be introduced to the franchise, that is a door for the separate universes of the series and the movies to come into contact. For example, there are rumors that Matt Murdock / Daredevil will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home or in the series of She-hulk for Disney Plus; None of those rumors are confirmed, but it is a possibility.

The Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, Kevin Feige, has been questioned on numerous occasions about a possible series and movie crossover. In January Deadline asked him about a possible revival of Daredevil or Jessica jones and this was his answer:

Well, you’ve certainly seen what we announced at Comic Con a year ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, that [programación] it will be our priority. But I’ve worked at Marvel long enough to know that you should never say never about anything.

Most of his answers about it were similar in the past, always leaving the door open and thus we are left with the same doubts as at the beginning. However, it is logical to think that the hopes of the fans are doomed to failure, the wisest thing is to have high expectations for the shows already in development.

Perhaps we are not going to miss the previous series much, we already verified that the first two series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus far surpassed what was done before in terms of production quality. Loki will arrive soon and in the following years there will be shows by Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, among others; and this 2020 there will not only be series, the premieres of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Don’t leave without reading: Andrew Garfield wouldn’t be the first actor to falsely deny his role in the MCU