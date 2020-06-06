The now Netflix series is nearing its end, making it the perfect time for those involved to comment on untold stories about the show. Just a few more Wednesdays to conclude, production will come to an end after seven seasons, started in 2013, where we know the start of this special team created by agent Phil Coulson. On the occasion of this farewell, a ‘Agents of SHIELD’ actor felt awkward on his first day of filming.
Actors like Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) They have also talked about it, he said what he liked most about playing his character, while Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson / Quake) He revealed his reaction when he met the end of the series, which everyone is waiting for, because it is unknown how attached he is to the MCU.
Joining the party to reveal secrets from the set, an ‘Agents of SHIELD’ actor felt awkward on the first day on the set, it’s about Henry Simmons (Mack) who recently had an interview with Collider, where he took the opportunity to tell what it was like to join this show in season two.
“The first day on the show, for me it was a little overwhelming at times. It’s not overwhelming from an actor’s point of view, but from a personal point of view. When I came in, they didn’t have the episodes on Netflix, so I could not see anything. I did not see the program and I didn’t So, my first day, there were 20 people on set, plus background people, and I didn’t know who was who. They said, ‘Okay, Daisy will be here, with FitzSimmons.’ And I said, ‘Who is he?’ And they said: ‘They are two people’. And I said, ‘Wait a minute, what ?!’ I didn’t know who was who. And then there were weapons and the names of the weapons, and the names of the ships and the carriers, and the recurring people. I thought, ‘OMG, this is a completely different language, and I have to learn all of this. ‘ It was quite a lot. They did a fantastic job of making it work perfectly, but at first I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy,’ ”Simmons shared.
//var ad_inread=''; var ad_inread=''; jQuery('#mvp-content-main p').first().after(ad_inread);
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1591119338154-0'); });
/* googletag.cmd.push(function(){ googletag.defineSlot("/21632803697/wipy-tv_HB_Article_Medium_Rectangle",[300,250],'inread-'+postID).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('inread-'+postID); });*/
$('.mvp-feat1-list-ad').append($('#custom_html-57'));
var teadsload = !1;
jQuery(window).on("scroll", function() { var docOffset = $(document).scrollTop();
if (docOffset >= 10 && !teadsload) {
waLoadScript("https://a.teads.tv/page/78389/tag","teads"); console.log("Cargando Teads");
window._seedtagq = window._seedtagq || []; window._seedtagq.push(['_setId', '2154-6096-01']);
waLoadScript('//config.seedtag.com/loader.js?v=' + Math.random(),"seedtag-js"); console.log("Cargando Seedtag");
!function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/wipytv/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function') {window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
//Retargetly var _rl_cn = _rl_cn || 0,_rl_ptc = ("https:" == window.location.protocol ? "https" : "http"); window._rl_ids = window._rl_ids || []; window._rely = window._rely || []; _rl_ids.push({pid:672,src:5}); _rely.send = _rely.send?_rely.send:function() {}; (function() { var rl = document.createElement("script"); rl.type = "text/javascript"; rl.async = true; rl.src = _rl_ptc + "://api.retargetly.com/loader?id=" + _rl_ids[_rl_ids.length-1].pid; rl.id = "rely-api-"+(_rl_cn++); var s = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(rl, s); })(); console.log("Cargando retargetly");
waLoadScript('//tags.t.tailtarget.com/t3m.js?i=TT-12581-4/CT-985',"tailtarget-js"); console.log("Cargando Tailtarget");
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '933003996819710'); fbq('track', 'PageView');
console.log("Cargando FBPixel");
teadsload = !0 }
});
/*
window.onscroll = function(){ if($(window).scrollTop() > 100) { console.log('no es top'); $('.mvp-nav-logo-reg').hide(); $('.mvp-nav-logo-small').show(); $('.mvp-nav-menu').css('margin-top','0px'); }else{ console.log('es top'); $('.mvp-nav-logo-reg').show(); $('.mvp-nav-logo-small').hide(); $('.mvp-nav-menu').css('margin-top','-5px'); } };*/ });
(function($){ $( window ).on( "load", function() { var isResizedBar=false;
$('#mvp-leader-wrap').scrollToFixed({zIndex: 10001,fixed: function(){ if(!isResizedBar){ isResizedBar=true setTimeout(function(){ jQuery('#mvp-leader-wrap').trigger('resize');console.log("Resize leader");; },6005); } }}); $('#mvp-main-head-wrap').scrollToFixed({ zIndex: 10001, marginTop: function(){ return $('#mvp-leader-wrap').outerHeight(true) }, postFixed: function(){
},postUnfixed: function(){
} });
}); })(jQuery);