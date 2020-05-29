Despite the fact that initially the series starring Agent Coulson was not very well received and did not have as much impact on MCU fans, but if connects with some things that happen in Marvel Studios movies. An example of this is that more has been revealed about the origin of Captain America’s powers in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’.

The premiere of the seventh season of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ has revealed that the team has been able to do various time travels to points in the past, to prevent the Chronicoms from eliminating the existence of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The episode that premiered the season is titled “The New Deal”. The episode featured a conflict from S.H.I.E.L.D. with the Chronicoms, when they cross paths in a shady business deal that took place at a party. There a mysterious woman named Viola tries to give him a case with an octopus tentacle design to a bartender named Freddy, but what is discovered is that the case was full of jars containing a strange green liquid.

These jars may contain a very early version of the Super Soldier Serum, as this event takes place a dozen years before the creation of Captain America. After all, in the episode Viola called those jars “the future,” which is why many fans see it as likely. the origin of Captain America’s powers is known from ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’.

Although it would be great to see this on the small screen, those who follow the series have seen that the events of the last seasons of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ have taken place outside of the main MCU events, and even the Clark Gregg has said the series is separate from the continuity of Marvel movies., so we will have to wait to see what is said about those jars, later.