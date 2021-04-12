Agent who shot young man in Minneapolis mistakenly used pistol instead of immobilizer taser

April 12, 2021

The officer who shot a young African-American in suburban Minneapolis on Sunday mistakenly mistaken his stun gun to paralyze his firearm, a police commander said Monday.

“The officer drew his pistol instead of the taser,” said Tim Gannon, the Brooklyn Center Town Police Commander, at a news conference. “It was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death” of Daunte Wright.

Wright’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis at a time when the city is already under tension over a trial against a former cop in the death of George Floyd.

“There is nothing I can say to ease the pain for the Wright family,” he said.

Gannon showed reporters video from an officer’s camera showing officers pulling the young man out of his car after pulling him over for a traffic violation.

As Wright struggles with the police, an officer yells “taser, taser.”

Then one of the agents cries out “My God, I shot him”, while the mortally wounded young man walks away.

