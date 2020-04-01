The Mugen team did not want to reveal his identity

The Asian category held two test days last week

Just a week after holding two days of pre-season testing at the Fuji circuit, the agent of one of the drivers of the Mugen team of the Japanese Super Formula has tested positive for coronavirus.

The team did not want to reveal the identity of the affected, but according to reports on the US website Motorsport.com, it would be Marko Asmer, agent of the pilot Jüri Vips – immersed in the Red Bull program.

Despite the measures that have been taken around the world in relation to the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Asian category decided to go ahead with the pre-season tests – albeit behind closed doors – that were held in Fuji on March 24 and 25.

According to the team, the affected person carried out the pertinent tests in the days after the tests and, once the positive was confirmed, the necessary measures have been carried out within the team.

MUGEN STATEMENT

“Mugen has confirmed that the agent of one of the pilots hired by our team is infected with the new coronavirus. After the completion of the joint Super Formula tests conducted at Fuji Speedway, it was discovered that he had tested positive in a laboratory of investigation abroad, “reads the statement.

“According to the notification from our racing team, the team members who participated in the tests stopped working. Currently, we will verify the health status of our racing team members who have participated in the tests and confirm the number of close contacts. We will take the necessary measures to guarantee safety under the direction of the health center in charge. ”

“Our most sincere apologies to stakeholders for their deep concern. We will report the facts and respond promptly as new information becomes available,” they say from the team to conclude.

