In this June 5, 2020 image, a protester holds a banner with the caption « 8:46 » in Tacoma, Washington, during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died while he was immobilized by Minneapolis police on May 25. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, USA (AP) – The Minnesota attorney’s office acknowledged Wednesday that a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes and 46 seconds – and not the 8:46 that has become a symbol of police brutality_, but he assured that the difference of one minute would have no impact in the criminal case against the four agents.

The original complaint of May 29 claims that Derek Chauvin “placed his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds were after Mr. Floyd stopped moving. » But the time record cited in documents describing the incident, much of which was captured on video, reveals that Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes and 46 seconds, including 1 minute and 53 seconds after Floyd apparently stopped breathing.

« These kinds of technical issues can be handled in future amendments to the criminal complaint if other reasons arise that require amending the complaint before the trials, » Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman’s office said in a statement. « The one minute error does not make a difference in the decision to press charges or continue with the legal hearings. »

The prosecution did not comment further.

The Associated Press began asking about the error a day after the initial charges were filed, and continued to inquire about it after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison became the chief prosecutor in the case. The prosecution repeatedly refused to speak about the discrepancy, even when the 8:46 figure began to be used in protests around the world.

Prosecutors repeated their 8-minute and 46-second span on June 3, when they added more serious homicide charges against Chauvin and announced charges against the other three officers. The AP released a story about it on June 4, and at the time John Stiles, a spokesman for Ellison’s office, said the prosecution was still reviewing the evidence.

Stiles declined to comment further on Wednesday.

Floyd, a handcuffed African-American, died May 25 after Chauvin, a white police officer, used his knee to immobilize Floyd on the ground. Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he said he couldn’t breathe and stopped moving, is charged with murder and reckless manslaughter.