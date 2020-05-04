Of the three officers on the aircraft, two lost their lives and one was seriously injured, authorities said.

AP –

A police helicopter from Houston crashed on Saturday, an incident that caused the death one of the two officers aboard and left the other seriously injured when they came to a call for a corpse search in a nearby swamp, authorities said.

A pilot and a agent Flight crew were traveling on the police aircraft when it crashed into an apartment complex around 2:00 in the morning. Both were airlifted to a hospital, where the tactical flight officer died, police chief Art Acevedo said hours after the incident at a press conference attended by city mayor Sylvester Turner.

The department identified the deceased as the agent tactical flight Jason Knox. He is survived by his wife and two young children, who were in the hospital, as well as the parents and other relatives of the agent, according to Acevedo.

“We are going to miss him,” Acevedo said. “He had a heart of gold and unsurpassed integrity.”

The authorities have not revealed the causes of the shock and Acevedo said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will launch the investigations as police in Houston carries out a separate investigation for homicide.

Acevedo indicated that shots were heard across the street, regarding where the events occurred around 3:00 in the morning, and six people were arrested.

The investigation will determine whether the helicopter was hit by bullets, said Acevedo, who mentioned cases in his previous work in Austin and California, when police helicopters were shot.

The pilot, Police Chase Cormier, is “very injured” and seriously injured, but was aware Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries on the ground at the apartment complex, Acevedo told reporters.