Agendia Presents Innovative FLEX Study Data at ASCO 2021 Demonstrating the Utility of MammaPrint and BluePrint in a Wide Variety of Patient Populations

Whole transcriptome analysis of estrogen receptor positive (ER +) breast cancers did not show substantial differences in gene expression between tumors from women younger than 50 years and those from women older than 50 years.

Whole transcriptome analysis confirms that BluePrint ER + and ER- basal tumor genomic expression profiles are very similar and provide clinically actionable information to guide neoadjuvant treatment decisions.

10,000 patients with breast cancer will have been enrolled in the FLEX global registry by the end of 2021, and the ultimate goal is for 30,000 to do so in total.

Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision breast cancer oncology, announced today that new data from the national FLEX registry, the first of its kind, was presented today at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology ( ASCO) of 2021.

The FLEX study is led by US physicians and uses a shared study infrastructure to develop and investigate hypotheses for specific patient subsets based on whole transcriptome data, with observations of more than 800 clinical data items. FLEX allows diverse groups of patients and their doctors to participate in a clinical trial, even if they do not live near a large research facility.

“FLEX has continued to prove its value in the huge and growing array of data that is accessible to oncologists and researchers,” says Cynthia X. Ma, FLEX physician, oncologist, and principal investigator at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. . “The collaborative nature of the registry offers clinicians the opportunity to investigate the hypotheses raised in our real-world practices at the national level, to answer questions of clinical importance and scientific interest. The depth and clinical significance of our findings are felt throughout the breast cancer community. ‘

At the ASCO 2021 virtual conference, Agendia and its research partners presented a general update on the FLEX trial, currently in the registration phase, in a poster titled ‘Real-world data platform FLEX explores new gene expression profiles and protocols pioneered by researchers in the early stage of breast cancer».

FLEX’s ability to address urgent and relevant clinical issues was illustrated by data presented on a poster titled ‘Whole transcriptome analysis comparing HR + HER2- breast cancer tumors from patients younger than and older than 50 years». The study demonstrated that whole transcriptome analysis did not identify substantial differences in gene expression between HR + / HER2- tumors in women with breast cancer, regardless of their age (older or younger than 50 years). The data support the likely explanation that the apparent age-dependent benefit of chemotherapy in women under 50 with low-risk genomic cancer, seen in recent trials, is not due to intrinsic biological differences in breast cancer but rather to differences in the indirect effects of chemotherapy on the patient. These findings reinforce the basic need for shared decision-making between the patient and her physician, using the patient’s genomic expression profile as part of an informed treatment plan.

“We are very pleased to present an age-based analysis of genomics in early-stage breast cancer, which has garnered so much attention in recent years,” said Cathy Graham, MD, Surgeon, Director of Breast Surgery at Glenn Family Breast Center at the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, and first author of a FLEX poster focusing on age-based analysis. ‘The emerging trend, which suggests that the benefit of chemotherapy seen in younger women may be a side effect of ovarian suppression – not necessarily the cytotoxic effects of chemotherapy on a tumor – is again seen in these results and should be taken into account when potentially less aggressive alternatives are available »

The FLEX researchers, including Dr. Joyce O’Shaughnessy, Co-Chair of Breast Cancer Research and Chair of Breast Cancer Prevention Research at Baylor-Sammons Cancer Center and the United States Cancer Network The United States, and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the United States Cancer Research Network, presented more clinically relevant data for high-risk estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer in a poster titled “Molecular profiles of ER + HER2- genomic high-risk breast cancer tumors classified as basal or luminal B, from the functional point of view, by the signature of 80 genes». This study outlined the identification by BluePrint of a subgroup of high-risk ER + tumors that are genomically basal, and found that analysis of whole transcriptome expression profiles reveals that these cancers are biologically closer to baseline ER (and cancer). negative breast) than ER + luminal. Therefore, ER + basal tumors may require more aggressive treatment than ER + luminal tumors, confirming that BluePrint provides clinically actionable information beyond pathologic subtyping and can guide neoadjuvant treatment decisions.

Another study from the FLEX database analyzed the correlation between a traditional pathological trait with poor prognosis, lymphovascular invasion (ILV), and gene expression patterns. The study, entitled «Gene expression associated with lymphovascular invasion and genomic risk in early-stage breast cancer»Was introduced by Nina D’Abreo, MD, Medical Director of the Breast Cancer Program at Winthrop University Hospital, Perlmutter Cancer Center, and colleagues. With it they demonstrated that the potential diagnostic information obtained from the presence or absence of lymphovascular invasion (ILV) gene expression has probably already been captured by MammaPrint and BluePrint. Significantly, the presence or absence of ILV in MammaPrint low-risk cancers was not associated with any detectable difference in whole transcriptome gene expression. Currently, SIL is excluded from most clinical risk assessments for breast cancer and, although other studies will assess clinical outcomes, these data suggest that MammaPrint and BluePrint could fill the gap in the stratification of early stage breast cancers.

Agendia’s large-scale prospective FLEX study continues to provide a rich source of real-world test data in one of the most dynamic and inclusive study designs in breast cancer research to date, underscoring the company’s mission to help guide the diagnosis and personalized treatment of breast cancer for all patients.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company based in Irvine, California, USA, committed to providing breast cancer patients and their physicians with the information necessary for better decision-making throughout their treatment. The company currently offers two commercially available genomic profiling tests, supported by the highest levels of clinical and actual evidence, that provide comprehensive genomic information that can be used to identify the most effective breast cancer treatment possible for each patient.

MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence trial is the only FDA-approved recurrence risk test based on prospective peer-reviewed results and the inclusion of national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is the only commercially available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what makes it grow. Together, MammaPrint® and BluePrint® provide a complete genomic profile to help clinicians make better pre and postoperative treatment decisions.

Agendia develops new evidence-based genomic tests and forges partnerships with innovative companies to develop next-generation digital treatment tools. Ongoing research creates an arsenal of data that improves patient outcomes and supports the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer elimination.

Agendia tests can be ordered on key biopsies or surgical specimens to facilitate pre- and postoperative treatment decisions. For more information on our ongoing trials and tests, visit www.agendia.com.

