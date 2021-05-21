Agenda – 13 must-see premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘MODOK’, ‘Elite Dangerous

Do you think we are not able to recommend you in one go a Spanish serial, a Marvel animation series and a space exploration game? Error: everything fits in our weekly agenda, and those are just three examples out of the thirteen that we have selected so that this weekend you will have a command to deliver as if there were no Monday.

‘MODOK’

Although we will not be able to binge on Netflix episodes and the squirting of half-hour installments can be exasperating, the first installment of ‘MODOK’ has been as great as we expected. The comic talent of the creators of ‘Robot Chicken’ and Patton Oswalt, who co-writes the scripts and voices this mythical Marvel villain, come together for a perfect parody if you’ve gotten tired of so much grumpy superhero.

‘Army of the dead’

If you didn’t come to see ‘Army of the Dead’ in theaters last week, you already have it on Netflix. The film is the continuation of Zack Snyder’s first film, ‘Dawn of the Dead’, and although the great James Gunn is no longer at the helm of the script (and it shows), Snyder manages to bill a perfect amusement of gore, action, thousands of monsters of various types and a zombie tiger. And all in Las Vegas and at the rhythm of a heist movie.

‘The neighbor’

Concludes the story of Titan, Netflix’s housewife superhero, based on a comic by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez. Quim Gutiérrez, Clara Lago and Adrián Pino lead the cast of this wacky comedy where a drone receives superhuman powers and decides to use them in the worst way possible. The superhero parody is back and a great cast of secondary ones where Javier Botet and … Fran Perea stand out.

‘Spirited Away’

For many (including us), the best Studio Ghibli movie, which is not exactly a minor distinction. The pandemic and the success of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in theaters has reactivated the business of reruns, so this is an excellent opportunity to reconnect with Chihiro, a unique mix between Japanese folklore and ‘Alice in Wonderland’, to the sound of the exquisite delicacy and color of Miyazaki’s productions.

‘Lupine III: The First’

And more Miyazaki … but in another way. ‘Lupine III The First’ is a vibrant CGI animated feature based on designs from the original manga, but borrows the dynamism and unique visual humor of the magnificent film directed by a beginner Hayao Miyazaki, ‘The castle of Cagliostro’. A must for fans of anime classics and aspiring white-collar thieves.

‘Elite Dangerous – Odyssey’

Six years after the launch of ‘Elite Dangerous’, the ever-expanding universe designed by Frontier Developments takes a new leap with unprecedented gameplay possibilities for the 19 million players in this ambitious space epic. Players will now be able to descend onto planetary surfaces to explore them from a first-person perspective. From planetary settlements to completely unknown alien fauna, a whole world of worlds opens up for ‘Elite’.

‘Essays on Empathy’

After the impressive ‘Gods Will be Watching’ and ‘The Red Strings Club’, Deconstructeam embark on a seemingly more modest project: a collection of interactive thumbnails that had been appearing in other formats. They are reflections on life, love and death that are also accompanied by a two-hour documentary on the project. Another essential piece of this fascinating Spanish studio, one of the most risky and consistent in our industry.

‘Miitopia’

A new version of this franchise that debuted a few years ago on Nintendo DS and now lands on Switch with new properties and an expanded story. A friendly and familiar take on the great adventures of traditional RPGsAnd that under its affordable Miis look hides a curiously deep mechanic that requires a certain dedication to create balanced and powerful teams for adventure.

On sale for Nintendo Switch

‘Rust’

It has been one of the surprise hits of the year on PC and now it comes to Xbox One and Playstation 4 so that no one is left out of the phenomenon. It is a tough and demanding survival game with the accent on multi-competitive and in which the player wakes up on a mysterious post-apocalyptic island with 100 rivals to survive at any price and using everything we have at hand.

On sale for PS4 and Xbox One

‘The e-sports book’ (William Collis)

An essay on one of the most fascinating aspects of the video game industry: e-sports competitions. The cases of ‘Fortnite’, ‘League of Legends’ and many others are examined from the perspective of the interactive business that moves millions, and also as a social phenomenon. A guide for newcomers to video games, for veterans, and for anyone who wants to learn how one of the most profitable aspects of interactive works.

‘The Young – The Brothers Who Created AC / DC’ (Jesse Fink)

Well that’s good for fancy musical machines and evocative sounds. Let’s go with some rock show of a lifetime with this great portrait of the three brothers who founded AC / DC: George, Malcolm and Angus Young. It is not a typical biography, but a musical and critical analysis of the band through the creativity of the trio that gave birth to one of the most joyously noisy bands in history.

‘The tower of the seven hunchbacks’ (David Lorenzo)

A very personal comic by David Lorenzo that adapts the classic of Spanish folk literature by Emilio Carrere, which was sensationally made into a film by Edgar Neville in 1944, creating one of the first total classics of our fantastic cinema. Lorenzo gives it an aesthetic twist that is very respectful of the original spirit, and shows that great stories of underground conspiracies never go out of style.

‘The Wave’ (Todd Strasser)

In 1969, at a California high school, a professor launched a controversial educational experiment: created a movement among his students, The Wave, to illustrate the rise of Nazism in Germany. Consequences: The experiment escaped his control and spawned a miniature Nazism. This book explains and recounts the experiment, its consequences and what it taught us, and why it was a warning of the dangers (and appeal) of totalitarianism.