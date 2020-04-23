A new version of the Bioethics Guide was presented on Tuesday and will be analyzed by the General Health Council in a period of 10 days: Roberto Blancarte.

The age criterion to determine which coronavirus patient receives medical attention has been removed from the Bioethics Guide, reported academic Roberto Blancarte, during his participation in a seminar at El Colegio de México.

Blancarte explained that last Tuesday the General Health Council (CSG) presented a new version of the Guide, which will be analyzed for 10 days, before final approval.

After the controversy unleashed with its initial publication, establishing that “younger patients must receive intensive care care over older patients”, the CSG worked on a new version, with the support of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred ), Blancarte explained.

The also professor at El Colegio de México acknowledged that it was a mistake to publish a document that was not yet completed, but he also considered that, in general terms, its content was not analyzed with sufficient care before being criticized.

“The age criterion was not the definitive, far from it, in that document, although it was taken that way ”.

Blancarte maintained that, initially, it was thought that the Guide was trying to determine who was discarded, but “it is not about discarding, but rather establishing a priority, a list of priority attention, which must have an order. Nobody is eliminated, a list goes from top to bottom, where you are not eliminating anyone. “

He explained that what is intended is to solve the problem of scarcity of resources that prevails in the country’s hospitals, and this requires established criteria so that treating doctors, health center managers or public officials can determine who receives these resources.

“The authorities have to have an ethic of responsibility. They have to think not in individual or sector terms, but in the maximum benefit for the community. So the problem is how that benefit is defined, who defines it ”, he pointed out.