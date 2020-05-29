The second Avengers movie first brought us to Ultron, an artificial intelligence that became the villain when considering that both the Avengers and humanity were a problem for life, so it had to be destroyed with the help of Vision, which was the combination of Jarvis and part of Ultron, but this movie not only showed these two intelligences, perhaps few noticed that ‘Age of Ultron’ showed I caste.

Even though this second movie was directed by Joss Whedonwho made ‘The Avengers’ In 2012, it did not manage to be liked by the entire public, but that did not prevent it from breaking box office records, this largely due to showing new heroes like Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and Vision.

Perhaps very few noticed that ‘Age of Ultron’ showed Yocasta, an artificial intelligence that was originally created by Ultron in the comics, who was looking to have a partner, so he creates an intelligent android using the thoughts of Janet Van Dyne, the first WaspBut this intelligence, realizing that in order to survive, it would have to end Janet, decided to alert the Avengers, thus sacrificing their own existence.

But at what point did it appear in ‘Age of Ultron’? This “cameo” happens after Tony Stark with the help of Bruce Banner creates Vision, so you will need a new intelligence since you no longer have Jarvis and you decide between several cards and in one you can read I caste, to finally choose Friday.

Although here the story of the creation of this intelligence was different from that of the pages of Marvel Comics, something similar with Ultron, since it was originally created by Hank Pym and not by Tony Stark. Could it be that Yocasta could make an appearance at some point within the MCU now that all Stark technology belongs to Peter Parker?