It’s hard to deny the evolution the thunder god has had in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), from being a selfish heir to the throne to a defender of justice and finally a drunk with depression issues, however in the long run history that the character has had, there was a key moment that could be guessed in the first Phases, because ‘Age of Ultron’ foreshadowed that Thor would fail against Thanos.

It must be remembered that ‘Infinity War’, the son of Odin manage to get his ax, the stormbreaker to defeat the crazy titan, so after a fight, considered by many to be epic, the Asgardian hero manages to seriously injure the villain, without embargo, before he finished with his enemy, the alien manages to make the snap with the infinity gems, causing the disappearance of half of the living beings in the universe.

This emotionally affected the god, since the guilt of having eliminated Thanos never left him alone, so he plunged him into a depression in alcohol, junk food and video games, making him the fat Thor in ‘Endgame’, which surprised many and made many more fans laugh.

Apparently ‘Age of Ultron’ foreshadowed that Thor would fail against Thanos. This film was very controversial at the time, as some pointed out that it was a great sequel, but others said it had too much data for phase 3 and irrelevant to the plot of the film, for example, the visions that the god of thunder has about Ragnarok.

However, in this same vision is where a reference is made to said scene from ‘Infinity War’, because when Heimdall during a mysterious party, He accuses the Avenger of having taken them to hell and was not referring to the Asgard destruction, but to the snap of the infinity gems.

According to ., the plot of the ‘Infinity War’ had been going on since 2015 and the directors the Russo brothers saw the past Phases of the MCU again and possibly took this omen for inspiration. Perhaps for Phase 4 the same will be done, we will soon know.