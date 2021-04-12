Age of Empires IV teases trailer and release date

As planned, the Age of Empires Fan Preview event took place this weekend, in which, after a good period of silence, we were able to learn new details about the next installment of the mythical strategy saga in real time, Age of Empires IV, previewing a new trailer with real images of the game, a window for its release date, and even the arrival of an early access beta.

From what we have seen in the trailer, many elements of the most popular entry in the series, Age of Empires II, seem to be present in Age of Empires IV. Including up to eight civilizations at launch, we got a glimpse of some of the unique aspects of each civilization, revealing the arrival of the Delhi Sultanate and the Chinese Empire as new additions to the previously advanced Mongolian people or the English colonizers, and some new aspects of combat mechanics.

Historical battles that seem epic in scale, with even more credibility thanks to its historical setting that should make the battles even more fascinating. In addition, the game will include some new additions such as the physical environment destruction implemented, with which we will literally see walls and buildings collapse.

However, there have already been numerous fans who have pointed out the notorious graphical change of the game, comparing the models of the first installments with those shown in this trailer. And it is true that it seems that many of the basic units have been simplified to less realistic designs and colors, although it does not really mean a step back at the graphic level.

A controversy that reminds us of the sound aesthetic change of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, initially criticized for opting for simpler “toon” graphics instead of greater realism, to later become one of the favorite installments of fans .

In addition, Age of Empires IV will not only arrive under these visual changes, also adding a new user interface, but as a totally new installment within this saga, with a large number of new mechanics in addition to the new gameplay of the campaign.

At the moment they have been confirmed up to four historical campaigns, some asymmetrical designs for the different civilizations, as well as some strategic details that will make a new use of fog of war, being able for the first time to hide troops among the trees to carry out ambushes.

Last but not least, the end of this little five-minute video leaves us without a doubt one of the best news: its release date. And it is that Age of Empires IV has already confirmed its official launch for this fall, available through Steam and Microsoft Store, in addition to its presence as part of the subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC from its first day of availability.

Even more interesting is the fact that Relic Entertainment is already preparing an early closed beta, urging the developer itself to interested players to register as “Age Insider” on its official website to have the opportunity to gain access.