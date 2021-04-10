Age of Empires IV, impressions of the triumphal return of one of the gods of the RTS genre | Gaming

Let’s go 16 years after the premiere of the latest installment of Age of Empires (If we do not count the fantastic AoE II Definitive Edition -analysis- and Age of Empires III Definitive Edition -analysis-) and, finally, the long-awaited fourth installment is approaching.

Announced during GamesCom 2017, we’ve seen little, very little of Age of Empires IV, which is expected to be the game that will return the saga to the right place, the podium of the best strategy games in history and yes, after having talked with those responsible and having seen the news of the event for fans, I can affirm which is one of the games I look forward to the most for this year.

That year we saw a teaser with art images, but nothing of the real game … until November 2019, the month in which we finally had the first gameplay. However, since then we have not had much material again and the blame, yes, is the pandemic.

As I say, we had a good time with some of the people in charge of Age of Empires IV in a virtual event And as Adam Isgreen, creative director of AoE IV, confessed, working on the pandemic has been hard, but they have found a way to optimize resources and are fighting to bring development to fruition.

Thus, the game will arrive later this year on PC (Steam and Game Pass) if everything goes well and there are no delays, then Let’s go with a preview of Age of Empires IV that will make fans of real-time strategy and, above all, the franchise … start drooling.

Sections of the Age of Empires IV trailer:

Four campaigns, multiplayer, and ongoing support after launch

If you are reading this, Age of Empires is as important to you as it is to me. I have very good memories of my first video games and, of course, of Age of Empires, the original, since I spent evenings and afternoons watching my father play.

If you are looking for a mini PC for your home or office, take a look at this guide with tips, best models and buying recommendations.

Later, I was the one who started to ‘tinker’ with the game and I have followed the saga, its community, its adaptations and its evolution with great interest. For me, there is no bad Age of Empires, but although the AoE III seems like a real game, The truth is that I was a bit disappointed by the change of setting.

I am a lover of the Middle Ages thanks to Age of Empires and the trip to the New World … well, I liked it, but it was what I wanted from the series at the time. Now with the Ensemble studio out of the game (sadly), but with a loyal community, talented developers and Relic -Company of Heroes, Warhammer Dawn of War-, it seems that the saga returns to the roots.

A few years ago, Isgreen himself already said that we would go back to the franchise’s past, maybe even too much, and at least that is what we will see in one of the four campaigns that, initially, we will have in Age of Empires IV.

In it we will experience how Normandy and England vie for control of the English Channel in the year 1066, the period of explosion of feudalism and the High Middle Ages. However, we will also see other periods in other campaigns and we may reach the Renaissance.

We also know that there will be the Chinese, Indian, Mongolian and British kingdoms and empires (obviously) And, in fact, the study affirmed that they have worked a lot to balance in multiplayer factions as different as the Chinese and the European, very different in terms of technological development (thanks to gunpowder).

Age of Empires has masterfully mixed fun and historical fidelity. Although there are questionable or, directly, false data, the truth is that the franchise has to its credit that many of us were interested in a certain period of history.

In Age of Empires IV, as Philippe Boulle states, historical facts have been taken into account, weapons and customs, but we have also worked on a dynamic narrative and on the ‘humanization’ of history, away from the great figures, but with heroes who can infuse different states in the units. I really want to see what this translates into, really.

What seems to play a very important role in terms of historical rigor will be both the battles and, above all, the recreation of cities and fortresses, something that in the saga was always limited by the existing technology at the time.

More strategic battles and, above all, with more logic

We are going to go by parts and, first, I will talk about the battles. From the first trailer with gameplay we could see that the battles were going to be more important than ever thanks to more units (we have seen videos in the fan event with 200 units per faction) and, above all, better balance and training.

If you are looking for some of the best strategy games to play on PC right now, here are ten of the most desirable in this popular genre.

Archers no longer have to be glued to the target to fire And, with that greater range, we will be able to have more troops between our archers and heavy machines and the enemy units, which will allow us to have the cavalry in the first place and the infantry in the second line without giving us the feeling that everyone is there. crowded together.

I really liked the dynamics of the fights and I think it will be a very good step forward for the saga. TOHere you can see, and a lot, Relic’s hand, who already handled this with ease thanks to some battalions that were controlled very easily and intuitively in previous games of the study and that match perfectly with the way of fighting in this historical period.

It has always been important in the saga to have a strategy when it comes to fighting and sending units that dominate rivals in the opposite direction, but it seems that this will be enhanced with this installment.

In addition, something that is also very interesting, and that I love to see, is that sieges will finally be fun. And here comes something that won me over from Stronghold Crusader.

Age of Empires meets Stronghold Cusader, and that’s fantastic

I already said that I am an AoE lover, but one Christmas I fell for the Stronghold Crusader … and I was blown away. The campaign was regular, yes, but the way to build the castle, the balance in it, the economic chains and, above all, the power to create walls with soldiers on top … they conquered me.

That will be, for the first time in the saga, in Age of Empires IV. We will be able to create walls that are more than a parapet, a separation between us and the enemy, since now they will have that useful function that they had in their time: to protect all the activity of the castle.

We will be able to bet units on its towers and behind the battlements, there will be towers, we will be able to create walls with more natural curves and, ultimately, a useful defense line against sieges with the entire city inside.

It was something that seemed logical in Stronghold and that I did not understand how it was not in my favorite game of the time, but hey, in 2021 it will come to the Microsoft saga and The truth is that the sieges that we have seen in the advance of Age of Empires IV look very, very funny.

I want to check, too, if the economy is more realistic, with chains that force us to have wheat fields, a mill and a baker to make bread, but I think it will not be like that because, although the combat seems richer and more complex, the Relic team does not want to put different stones on the players .

The goal is fun, and for this they have constantly listened to the community.

Listening to the community, the key to success for Relic

With the dismantling of Ensemble, many players could feel that Microsoft was betraying us. They had created Age of Empires, they had given us Halo Wars … and all of a sudden they were gone.

If there is one studio that can take over the franchise and bring it to fruition, it is Forgotten Realms. You thought Relic was going to say, right? Well, to Caesar what is Caesar’s, since Forgotten is responsible for the Age of Empires having an incredibly vibrant community today, but yeah, Relic is there too.

From the studio they confessed to us that they are not only making the game they want, but the one that the fans want. This is not bad, it is not like the BioWare concessions in Mass Effect 3, but a middle ground: Relic has a scheme in his head, but at all times he has been advised by both experts in the Middle Ages and by fans to listen. and deliver the best game possible.

And, at least from what we have seen, the truth is that the base could not be better.

In many ways, it is Age of Empires 100%: a recognizable graphic section, elements such as the capture of sheep and relics that is a classic in the saga, the collection of wood, gold, stone and food and the military management.

However, there are also new elements such as a very clear look at what our villagers do at all times to see what they are producing, novelties in the battle system with more units on screen and better battalion management and, above all, some castles that, now, can be called castles.

I really want to play a siege see how the system of ambushes in the vegetation works and, above all, how it affects the elevation and depression of the terrain in combat, as this is one of the hallmarks of Relic games, but above all, I am looking forward to having it on my hands now, as there are not so many classic combat and management strategy games today and Age of Empires IV promises to return the saga to its rightful place.

What’s new for Age of Empires III DE and Age of Empires II DE

Asked about the release of Age of Empires IV for Xbox, but for now the answer is the only one they can give: the game will be released for PC on Steam and Game Pass on Microsoft’s Windows 10 platform, although it can also be purchased on this platform if we do not have Game Pass.

However, before launch, there will be content for the two previous installments. On the one hand, We will have a new campaign for Age of Empires II Definitive Edition called Dawn of the Dukes, as well as something that sounds very interesting: certain cooperative missions with a friend.

On the other hand, There will also be new content for Age of Empires III Definitive Edition. In April the United States will come to the game and, later, an African civilization.

So if the pandemic doesn’t do its thing, Age of Empires fans will have tons of content this year. Fingers crossed because the future of the saga, now, looks rosy. The study’s work in supporting previous AoEs is commendable and, furthermore, confirming that there will be support after the launch of Age of Empire IV.