Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy remain in the eye of the hurricane as they try to dissolve their marriage in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. After five years, the couple has decided to cancel their relationship.

Since their attempt to obtain a divorce was made public, a series of speculations have come to light about the reasons that led the couple to separate, the difference in age being the main factor, since it is said that, for example, She longs to become a mother, while he no longer wants to have any more children, or that Mary Kate, 33, is focused on her work and prefers to spend time at home, while Sarkozy, 51, loves to party.

However, although on this occasion love did not succeed, there are couples from showbiz who, despite a great age difference, have shown that this is not an impediment to consolidate their relationship, even even to start a family.

Here, a count of some couples from the middle of the show who are a clear example that for love there is no age.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, 22 years apart

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

They met at the 2002 Golden Globes award. During the ceremony, he received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his film career, while she was nominated for Best Actress.

It is said that during dinner she “accidentally” spilled a glass of wine on the actor, being the moment of the crush. After eight years of dating, they married in 2010. Currently, Ford is 77 years old, while Calista, 55, and together they are parents of Liam, 19, a boy who adopted her when she was still single.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas, 26 years apart

At first no one gambled on their relationship. First, due to cultural and language differences, she is Spanish and he is American. Second, because of the age difference. Despite this, their love triumphed and together they have formed a great family that continues to grow.

The most recent news of the marriage is that Alec, 62, and Hilaria, 36, are in the sweet wait for their fifth child in common, after having suffered two abortions last year. The news was shared by her, through her Instagram profile, where she shows her tummy.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, 12 years apart

Together they form one of the most recognized and influential couples in the music industry. The 12 years of difference between the two have not been an impediment to their love or to the businesses they have in common.

They were married in 2008 and are the parents of three minors: Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter. Together, they own one of the most exorbitant fortunes in the show business, valued in 2019 at $ 1.5 billion, which they have earned thanks to their musical productions, foray into real estate, advertising campaigns, fashion collaborations, art, and their businesses. in champagne and cognac.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, 10 years apart

(AP Photo / Altaf Qadri)

Since their courtship was made public, the couple had to face comments from the press and their followers, who pointed them out because of the age difference, since she is 10 years older than the singer.

Despite the questions, the couple finally married in 2018, in a series of celebrations that included Hindu and Christian rituals, which took place in India and the United States.

One year after celebrating her first anniversary, Priyanka, 37, gave an interview to the United States magazine InStyle, published in December 2019, where she bothers, she said that the criticism of their relationship is due to her being older than her husband, Nick, but if the roles were reversed, people would even celebrate.

“I find it really incredible that when you turn it around, and the man is the oldest, nobody cares and people actually celebrate it,” he said.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva, 34 years apart

(Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

Last February the couple received their second child as a marriage. Despite the forecasts, Richard Gere and the Spanish Alejandra Silva have formed a family, without the 34-year difference between the two being an obstacle.

The couple met in 2014, when she was still married. The meeting took place in a hotel in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast, in Italy, where the crush occurred.

Although he was based in New York and she was in Madrid, they finally decided to join as a couple. It was until 2018 when they got married. Last year it was announced that they became parents to their first child together.

