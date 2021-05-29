AGCO Signs Targeted Spray Technology Collaboration Agreement with Bosch, xarvio Digital Farming Solutions of BASF and Raven Industries Inc.

Targeted spray technology can achieve a significant reduction in herbicide use in crop plantations and fallow land, as well as day and night applications

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agricultural technology, announced that it has signed a Proof of Concept (PoC) collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN), with the goal of evaluating targeted spray technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop production costs while boosting agricultural and environmental sustainability.

The targeted spraying proof of concept implemented on Fendt Rogator application equipment with technology from AGCO, Bosch, xarvio Digital Farming Solutions powered by BASF and Raven Industries Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

To support reduction in herbicide application, the targeted spray proof of concept will focus on real-time sensing technology to make phytosanitary decisions. By detecting weeds in crop plantations in addition to fallow land, day or night, this technology will execute targeted, precise product placement at the individual plant level. In addition to the environmental benefits, targeted spraying will help improve profitability for agricultural producers by spraying herbicide only where it is needed. In this way, the use of more efficient herbicides becomes more accessible, allowing much better control of weeds. If the optimal herbicides are already being used, the smart sprayer manages to reduce volume and costs.

The initial concept will be evaluated on a Fendt Rogator sprayer in Europe, with plans to roll out to North America in 2022.

“Agricultural producers have long been looking for innovative techniques to minimize chemical use and reduce passes in the field to meet their phytosanitary protection goals. Combined with possible increased regulatory pressure, we believe this collaborative effort in spraying promotes our focus on putting the agricultural producer first and is further proof that we work with the best partners to meet the needs of producers. This effort aims to validate targeted spray solutions, achieve a reduction in the use of products for achieve the same results as general spraying, both pre-emergency and post-emergency, with the flexibility to spray day or night, “said Seth Crawford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital and Precision Agriculture at AGCO.

Along with AGCO’s expertise in application equipment, Bosch brings capabilities in equipment, machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as digital services. Xarvio ™ Digital Farming Solutions provides a real-time, automated field agronomic decision engine for weed management and crop optimization. Raven Applied Technology is committed to sprayer efficiency and operational efficiencies that enable more precision control of chemicals for targeted spray applications.

“Raven is very excited about this collaboration. The expertise of each organization will undoubtedly provide game-changing solutions to some of the most important problems in agriculture,” said Dominic Walkes, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Raven Applied Technology. “This targeted spray proof of concept is the first of many that will help promote solutions for a more sustainable future.”

The combined power of the technologies this collaboration seeks to achieve will empower agricultural producers to drive more efficiencies in their operations while helping to protect the environment by using fewer chemicals in line with AGCO’s commitment to providing producer-centric solutions. to feed the world sustainably.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agricultural technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio that includes leading brands such as Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. AGCO’s full line of equipment and services, powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, helps farmers feed the world sustainably. Founded in 1990, it is based in Duluth, Georgia, USA; AGCO had net sales of $ 9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About the Bosch Group

The Bosch Group is a leading global provider of technology and services. It employs approximately 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of € 71.5 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and construction technology.

As a leading Internet of Things (IoT) provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0 and connected mobility. Bosch seeks to realize a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its clients connected and multi-domain solutions from a single source.

The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves the quality of life around the world with innovative products and services that spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates “invented for life” technology. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its approximately 440 subsidiaries and regional companies, in some 60 countries. Including its sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering and sales network spans nearly every country in the world.

With its more than 400 branches around the world, the Bosch Group has achieved carbon neutrality since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the future growth of the company is its innovative strength. At 129 locations around the world, Bosch employs about 73,000 research and development associates, of whom approximately 34,000 are software engineers.

About Bosch Mobility Solutions

The Mobility Solutions sector is the largest in the Bosch Group. It generated sales of € 42.1 billion in 2020, contributing 59% of total sales operations. This makes the Bosch Group one of the most important suppliers in the automotive sector. The mobility solutions business sector seeks to realize a vision of mobility that is safe, sustainable and exciting, combining the group’s expertise in personalization, automation, electrification and connectivity. For your customers, the result is integrated mobility solutions. The main areas of activity in the commercial sector are injection technology and powertrain peripherals for internal combustion engines, various solutions for powertrain electrification, vehicle safety systems, automatic and driver assistance functions, technology for easy infotainment vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication and use, repair shop concepts and technology and services for the automotive aftermarket. Bosch stands for major automotive innovations such as electronic engine management, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) anti-skid system and diesel common-rail technology.

About xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, a brand of BASF Digital Farming GmbH

xarvio Digital Farming Solutions is at the forefront of the digital transformation of agriculture by optimizing crop production. xarvio offers digital products based on a world-leading cultivation model platform and provides independent and specific agronomic advice for each area of ​​the field, allowing agricultural producers to work their crops more efficiently and sustainably. Agricultural producers use xarvio SCOUTING, FIELD MANAGER and HEALTHY FIELDS in more than 100 countries. Some 60,000 growers use xarvio FIELD MANAGER (a total area of ​​more than 7 million hectares) in 17 countries and more than 4 million growers and consultants use xarvio SCOUTING. For more information, visit www.xarvio.com or any of our social media channels.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges around the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, specialty high-performance films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s pioneering work in autonomous systems is opening up new possibilities in areas such as agriculture, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced and delivered exceptional solutions, which has earned the company a reputation for innovation, product quality and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

For decades, Raven Applied Technology has been committed to maximizing operational efficiency through its innovative agricultural technology. The company’s suite of autonomous products is an extension of that core. From field computers to sprayer and seeder controls, GPS-guided steering systems, logistics technology, and autonomous solutions, Raven offers precision agriculture products designed to keep agricultural retailers and growers competitive and profitable into the future. Learn more at https://ravenprecision.com.

