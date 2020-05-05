São Paulo, 5 – AGCO, a North American manufacturer of agricultural machinery, posted a net profit of US $ 64.7 million, or US $ 0.85 per share, in the first quarter of this year. The result represents a decrease of 0.61% compared to a profit of US $ 65.1 million (US $ 0.84 per share) obtained in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $ 0.86 per share.

The company’s net sales were US $ 1.93 billion in the period, down 3.4% from the US $ 1.99 billion reported in the same period in 2019. Analysts consulted by the company itself predicted adjusted earnings of US $ 0, 42 per share and revenue of $ 1.86 billion.

The company’s quarterly result was in line with that obtained in the previous quarters, when the net profit was already showing low. Revenue marked the fifth consecutive quarter of decline. Like other companies in the sector, AGCO’s performance reflects the difficulties in selling agricultural machinery and equipment with the retraction of investment by the farmer, amid the uncertainties related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the restriction of credit for financing the sector.

The biggest decline in sales was observed in the Asia / Pacific / Africa region, followed by the Europe and Middle East region, with a decrease of 17.8% and 8%, respectively, between the first quarters of 2020 and 2019. In compensation, North American revenue increased 11.2%. In South America, sales revenue fell 1.4% in the period. Most of the decline in revenue from the South American continent was seen in markets outside Brazil, according to AGCO. “While the benefits of a massive crop in Brazil and Argentina, as well as the strong dollar, are supporting a relatively positive economy, farmers are showing a cautious approach to purchasing equipment because of the current economic and political environment,” added the company, in a statement released to the press and investors.

AGCO said the quarterly result mainly reflected the increase in demand for precision planting machines in North America, the decrease in the supply of some components and the temporary interruption in the operation of its plants due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The company’s CEO, Martin Richenhagen, said in the statement that the company “overcame covid-19-related production interruptions in China and Europe” in the first quarter after resuming production following suspensions in China and, eventually, in Europe and South America. According to the company, the only major plant that has not yet reopened, Suolahti in Finland, is expected to resume operations in June.

For fiscal 2020, the company removed the financial outlook, citing the uncertainties caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Before the disease, AGCO expected sales of US $ 9.2 billion, up 2% from 2019. For Brazil, the manufacturer projected to increase sales revenue by 5% by the end of the year, following the growth of the market. “While the effects of the coid-19 pandemic are expected to hurt demand in 2020, there are promising indicators that the agricultural equipment industry is relatively resilient. Although our production has been reduced in some geographic areas, we continue to aggressively support the activity of retail sales in our global markets, “added Richenhagen.