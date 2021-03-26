AGCO publishes the 2020 Sustainability Report

The company prioritizes soil health, decarbonization, employee safety and animal welfare

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agricultural technology, on Monday released its 2020 Sustainability Report https://ar2020.agcocorp.com/sustainability/. Included in this Report are various targets and commitments, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing operations by 20% by the end of 2026.

The Sustainability Report, the first published by AGCO since 2014, follows the company’s announcement in October 2020 of a global sustainability function, which is hot on the heels of the new farmer-first strategy, unveiled earlier this month. and that includes sustainability as a key component.

“Both AGCO’s new purpose and vision reinforce our commitment to rapid innovation and precision evolution in agricultural solutions to help farmers produce more with less environmental impact,” said Eric Hansotia, President and CEO of AGCO. “The agricultural industry has the opportunity and responsibility to think big and take even bigger action. Our new sustainability strategy will be the launch pad for focused innovation and creativity in the years to come.”

AGCO centralizes sustainability initiatives in four key areas:

Soil health and soil carbon sequestration, with a commitment to developing new sensors and other technologies to improve soil health.

The decarbonisation of facilities and products, with the idea of ​​reaching 60% use of renewable energy in our internal operations by 2026 and providing a Fendt tractor by 2025.

Employee health, safety and well-being, including a commitment to improve your total recordable injury rate over the prior year.

Animal welfare, which includes training an advisory group of animal welfare experts to help guide the company’s initiatives.

“AGCO has made significant progress in designing innovative products, creating operational efficiencies and bringing agronomic expertise to farmers,” explained Louisa Parker-Smith, Director of Global Sustainability. “With our new, centralized approach, we have a responsibility to build on these strengths and create even more value for farmers as we make our commitment to help and protect our environment.”

