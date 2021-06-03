Agatha was to be a mentor, the dimension of chaos and more

In the last couple of days, a significant amount of details have arrived from the Marvel series “Scarlet Witch and Vision”. Everything is motivated by a series of interviews that Disney has mobilized for the campaign for the series’ Emmys, especially for the Rolling Stone medium. This is how the Disney + series is talked about again, interest in it recovers and it has more possibilities in the face of the awards.

Little by little we have been bringing some of the most interesting headlines, but now it’s time to do a great post summary of those other headlines that have been given. A series of clarifications or curious details after the series, for those who like to delve more into the series.

In this post we talk about:

Agatha was to be a mentor, not the villain They almost included a dimension of chaos The inspiration for the title WandaVision They raised to include Darcy’s grandmother Why Wanda is broadcasting The pandemic changed a scene The goal of the post-credits scene

Agatha was to be a mentor, not the villain

Agatha Harkness turns out to be the show’s big villain, but that wasn’t the initial plan. Instead they wanted to place her as a magic expert who would teach Wanda a final spell. A spell with which Wanda would say goodbye to Vision.

One of the things that never changed was that in the end, Wanda would have to say goodbye to Vision Explains showrunner Jac Schaeffer. In my original idea, that parting was like a final spell that she had to cast. And it was related to a spell that Agatha had taught her earlier in the series, in which a tureen had broken, and Agatha taught her this very basic binding spell. In the end, what you have to do is integrate your trauma, and has to bind Vision back to herself with that spell.

However, obviously, in the end, the role of Agatha changed to “an antagonistic force” because “they needed that in the series,” as they explain.

They almost include a dimension of chaos

One of the surprises they have given is that, apparently, at one point, while exploring the ideas behind Wanda’s chaos magic, the series was ready to go. have “a dimension of chaos”:

There was more dissection of the idea of ​​chaos magic [la fuente de los poderes de Wanda] in the living room [de guionistas], also. When we hired Matt [Shakman como director], there was a long period in which we tried to design a dimension of chaos, which ended up not serving us and was not necessary.

The inspiration for the WandaVision title

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and who came up with the initial idea for this series, spoke about how did you come up with the title of WandaVision. The title was originally more traditional, but to fit the series’ unique themes and aesthetics it was inspired by the movie “BlacKkKlansman.”

He didn’t want to call the series Wanda and Vision or The Scarlet Witch and Vision. I was at the AFI lunch [Instituto de Cine Americano] back in 2018 and I remember looking at the board listing the top 10 movies and seeing BlacKkKlansman. I remember thinking, ‘How cool is that? They just mixed up those two words and the audience just accepts it as the title. ‘ So I thank Spike Lee for making BlacKkKlansman. I know it is the strangest connection, but this is how it came about.

They raised to include Darcy’s grandmother

The series brought back Darcy Lewis, who we knew from the Thor movies. Her presence was reduced but it was her responsibility to “explain” what was happening. However, the initial idea was for him to have another presentation in the series. This he was going to revolve around his grandmother, who disappeared with Thanos’ snap of his fingers, to return after five years. Darcy would now be forced to retrieve her grandmother’s old TV, and from there, she comes into contact with the first episode of WandaVision.

In early drafts, there was more of Darcy before reaching the hex. And as the project consolidated, it made more sense to keep everything centered at the base, except for SWORD HQ. So we lost some of those other things. But it was a lot of fun writing to Kat and seeing some more [de] what happened to Darcy. We had the idea that Darcy didn’t disappear with the Blip, but his grandmother did.. And now her grandmother is back and Darcy had pawned her old TV, so she has to go get the TV back. And when you connect it, Episode One appears, and that’s how the broadcast is discovered. It was silly, it was too big a detour. But that writing infused all subsequent writing for Darcy. We also take the opportunity that she is now a doctor. It was a pleasure writing it.

Why is Wanda broadcasting

The series revolves around the idea that Wanda is broadcasting her “idyllic life.” The reasons for this retransmission is justified in two points:

In my mind, Wanda is broadcasting for two reasons, ”says lead scripture Schaeffer. The first is that you are creating your own experience. You are creating the whole picture of your idealized world. So you’re editing and adding a score and adding announcements, and you’re doing the whole piece that is your perfect life verification. Second, I think you are looking for a witness. It is a call for help. It is a wake-up call. The broadcast ends and is cut off after the expansion of the hex at the end of the seventh episode. And that’s because it’s done with the outside world.

The pandemic changed a scene

We know that the pandemic caused changes during the return to filming of the series. For example, Darcy’s participation in the final episode had to be greatly reduced. Now they have explained that in the final episode they also had to change the scene where Wanda faces the townspeople.

In the episode, they approach Wanda with their words, but initially there was a sequence in which it was more of a fight. We walked away from that for Covid reasons, so I had to write all that dialogue for them. And they are all tremendous actors, so I think that was a win. Matt [Shakman] They had some really amazing boards made in which it was kind of a zombie battle, and we were all in love with that idea cinematically, but I think it ended up being more psychologically revealing to hear them voice what their experience had been.

The actress starring Elizabeth Olsen thinks the scene at the end works out really well. He adds that the scene conveys the double idea that Wanda escapes but also that she must be held accountable.

It is the first time he has recognized the pain in that world, and I think he feels terrible about what he is doing to those people. But that sequence was a lot of fun to film. What we shot was that she had to get away before the people who would hold her responsible arrived. And the place she went is a place where no one could find her. That I know for sure. Because she knows she’s going to be held accountable, and I think she’s got a tremendous amount to blame, and a new amount of loss.

The goal of the post-credit scene

The series closes with Wanda Maximoff conquering her pain, herself and Agatha Harkness, while officially earning her comic book title: the Scarlet Witch. after that, we have a post-credits scene in which Wanda appears in an unknown place, in an isolated cabin having tea. He then revealed himself to his astral self by studying the Darkhold. According to the creators of the series, the end of the series sought to close one chapter and make way for another.

We wanted more time to pass and for her to be somewhere isolated, somewhere where she felt protected and on her own. Because we were ultimately trying to accomplish two goals, ”explains series writer Jac Shaeffer. One, that she had achieved some semblance of acceptance, and that she was able to stand on her own comfortably; that there could be a measure of peace, and he could sit and have tea and reflect and not lose control, start crying, or be self-medicating in some way, with his power or otherwise. And the second objective was that what he had learned over the course of the Westview experience, and specifically what he had learned from Agatha, the lshe will want to know more about herself, and the Darkhold became the mechanism for it.

Via information | Rolling stone