Aganzo’s candidacy asks to speed up the process

04/12/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

EFE

The candidacy of David aganzo To the elections of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) he disagreed with the decision of the Electoral Table to suspend the counting of the votes until Thursday 15 this Monday and asked that “it be expedited as much as possible for the sake of clarity and transparency” .

“We respect but cannot at all share the decision made by the Electoral Board to postpone the counting of the votes until Thursday. Decision taken at a critical point in the process, when the scrutiny operation was taking place and at an advanced stage of it, “he said.

In a statement he requested that “this electoral process be expedited as much as possible for the sake of clarity and transparency so that AFE is no longer without a president or Board of Directors.”

The candidacy of Aganzo has requested in writing from the Electoral Commission information on the reasons why the counting of the votes is being delayed and on how the legal deadlines remain for the presentation of possible appeals and the final proclamation of results given the suspension decided today. “On the part of this candidacy, we place ourselves at the disposal of the Electoral Commission for what they need and that these elections can conclude in the most efficient and rapid way possible,” the team he heads added in his note. Aganzo, who opts for re-election for a second term compared to the one he leads Gaizka toquero.

After 7 o’clock this morning, the Electoral Board decided to suspend until 2:00 p.m. next Thursday, the 15th, the counting of votes in the elections for reasons of exhaustion and because one of its members was unwell. The Electoral Board is made up of a president and two members, all of them AFE affiliates, chosen by lottery, and a secretary (with voice, but without vote), and its members are the ones who establish the work and rest hours.

After receiving the vote by mail, the majority in these elections, and the face-to-face voting carried out on Friday the 9th, the Electoral Table began the validation and counting of the votes by mail one by one for their subsequent introduction into the ballot box, a process which it interrupted at 6.30 am on Saturday April 10 and which it resumed yesterday.

At the end of the same last morning, the vote counting began, which he decided to suspend early this morning. The AFE census includes 11,908 members with the right to vote.