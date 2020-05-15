The president of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE), David Aganzo, has filed a complaint for a alleged offense of slander with publicity against the union member and worker who accused him of bribery in a letter this week to members of the board of directors.

05/14/2020

Act at 19:18

CEST

EFE

The defense of Aganzo, who has also filed a complaint with the secretary general of AFE, Diego Rivayes, against the same person, He assures that in this document he is falsely attributed crimes of bribery, ‘mobbing’ and induction to false testimony in a civil case and that the facts referred to are flatly false, as EFE could confirm.

On the 11th, the Marca newspaper reported the letter that the AFE worker Antonio Saiz referred to the board of directors, in which he explains that Aganzo illicitly obtained fiscal data on the Futbolistas-ON union; that coerced him to support his management in the face of an attempt at a censure motion in August 2019 and that pressured him not to tell the truth in a lawsuit by that union against his former treasurer last October.

The representation of Aganzo denies any coercion of the latter on the signatory of the letter, who is responsible for conduct that constitutes crimes of slander propagated with publicity, by sending the letter to various media.

After the letter was published, Aganzo assured that they have been attributed “alleged criminal acts with total falsehood“and” with the sole intention of harming and undermining the prestige “of his person and of the institution he represents.

In a communication to all members, Aganzo also announced the call for a meeting of the union’s board of directors to be held this Friday.

