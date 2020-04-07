The Royal Spanish Football Federation has met this Tuesday with everyone the members of the Monitoring Commission of Spanish football in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. In it, the president Luis Rubiales has ensured that the Spanish Footballers Association is committed to playing at least every 72 hours.

Luis Rubiales wanted to make clear in said meeting that the health conditions for soccer players are non-negotiable. For this reason, the president stressed the importance of guaranteeing the safety and well-being of professionals once the Government and the health authorities give the green light to the return of Spanish football.

Likewise, the Federation has shown its rejection of matches being played every 48 hours, as the League and AFE were originally prepared in order to finish the championship. After Rubiales’ uncompromising stance, the AFE has had no choice but to accept that the minimum time between each match is 72 hours. In this way there is a new disagreement between David Aganzo and Javier Tebas.

OKDIARIO exclusively revealed that the union president had sold the soccer players proposing to Thebes to play every 48 hours. This generated a stir in the bosom of the AFE that asked for explanations from an Aganzo who silenced them in response. Now, the leader has been forced to back down and accept the federal proposal.

Health first

If the competition could resume, everything points to it ending in the months heat in our country. For this reason, the RFEF has already designed the plan that will be attended in those parties in which the weather conditions are harmful.

In addition, thanks to various reports that have been commissioned from the Federation, two hydration breaks will be required in both parts of the match in order to take care of the health of all professionals.