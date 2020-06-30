He Real Madrid He already works in the next season and is very close to signing Before Zizic, center of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as commented by the journalist Chema de Lucas on his Twitter.

After his tremendous setback in the final phase of the ACB. Pablo Laso’s team have to improve to be the team that has terrorized everyone in Europe in recent years and they are going to put all their meat on the grill.

Zizic is a player who last season enjoyed almost 20 minutes per game, but this time he has lowered his benefits. In 22 games he has an average of 4.4 points, 3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. This assumes that Mejri and Mickey would have to find equipment. Zizic, meanwhile, would start as a substitute for Tavares.