The United States openly questioned today the origin of the coronavirus, accused China of concealing information and questioned Beijing’s official version of the virus spreading to humans at a wild animal market in Wuhan City last October.

The American Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, assured that his government has a “huge amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, something that Beijing and the CIA’s own intelligence agency deny, and that the World Health Organization (WHO) and other scientific experts have ruled out.

However, Germany Along with other countries, they echoed Washington in the vociferous call for greater transparency and demanded more information from China, the Europa Press news agency reported.

In the midst of those requests, the WHO’s demand that China make transparent what happened to the pandemic in the first months was added, since several Chinese doctors reported that the government sanctioned them and kept them silent so that they did not know the severity of the outbreak at beginning.

Russia defends China and accuses Trump of “politicizing” the pandemic Amid growing US questions to the cause and date of the virus’s origin, and the call for Wuhan scientists to share information, Putin and Xi strengthen their alliance and promise to intensify their bilateral efforts to control the contagion in their countries.

Amid the complaints and claims for the initial censorship of Chinese doctors, The United States accuses Beijing of artificially creating the virus that unleashed the pandemic, something that neither Chinese doctors nor any respected scientist in the world endorses for now.

“I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” Pompeo said in an interview with ABC News, without presenting such evidence.

The secretary of state insisted that the amount of evidence is “enormous”, despite the fact that US intelligence agencies said this week that they are still examining that possibility and have not reached a conclusion, the EFE news agency reported.

Pompeo went on to say at one point in the interview that “the best experts seem to think it was made by humans,” an idea that the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence flatly dismissed in a statement last Thursday.

Pompeo did not reject or ignore this statement, but insisted again with his speculations of the China’s “release” of the virus and questioned whether it was an intentional or accidental act.

“The Chinese Communist Party continues to block access (to its laboratories) to the western world, to the best scientists in the world, to find out what exactly happened,” he stressed. “We have to go in there. We still don’t have the virus samples we need,” he added.

Meanwhile, the outbreak continues to grow at a rapid pace in the United States, the epicenter of infections and deaths in the world. In total, the country registers more than 1,134,000 infected and 66,400 dead.

