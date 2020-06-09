The creator of ‘Harry Potter’ is in the midst of a controversy that began in late 2019, but has increased in recent days, due to tweets that have been considered by many netizens as transphobic, so after several criticisms in her against the actor Daniel Radcliffe responded to J.K. Rowling.

The messages that did more damage to the writer’s reputation than an Avada Kedavra spell were born from an article that talks about respecting “menstruating people” after the pandemic, so she replied that these people are called women. Later, he explained that it is not transphobic, but if you think you have to separate the problems of this community with those of the female gender.

“If gender is not real, there is no attraction to it. If gender is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of gender eliminates the many people’s ability to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth, “he wrote.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

After these controversial tweets, the actor who played Harry Potter in the live-actions, Daniel Radcliffe responded to J.K. Rowling through a blog Posted on the portal of The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for the LGBT + community and in which the celebrity is one of his allies.

Initially he noted that while his opinion might be taken as a declaration of war against Rowling it really is not, since it is an obligation that you have as a human being, despite the fact that he will always be grateful to her for the direction her career took after having played the young English magician.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations who are far more experienced on this issue than Jo (Rowling ) or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender people and non-binary youth reported being discriminated against because of their gender identity. Clearly we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people , not to invalidate their identities and not cause more damage, “he explained.

In addition to Daniel Radcliffe responding to J.K. Rowling, addressed the fans of ‘Harry Potter’ who are disappointed by this situation and indicated that the views of the writer they do not have to stain the message of friendship, courage and equality that the books left to the millions of fans of the saga, well that “is very sacred”.

Radcliffe is not the only ‘Harry Potter’ star who spoke about it, also Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang, because she put up a tweet where she supports the trans African American community, which suffers from racism.