Against the wall !, the beautiful Celia Lora only wears her tattoos | Instagram

Very beautiful! Celia Lora has impressed those who visit her social networks with her beauty, as the Mexican playmate decided to pose with only her tattoos and her enormous beauty against the wall, all to promote her exclusive content.

Chela’s daughter and Alex Lora He did not think about the strong impression it would make on Internet users and decided not to wear any clothes for his photo shoot. Celia Lora’s beauty and skin were fully exposed in one of the images that we can find on her Twitter.

The Boss from Acapulco Shore posed like she had just come out of the shower with only a very natural makeup and her hair damp, on her skin only one of her tattoos on her arm was used as an accessory. The photograph, although not full-length, reveals a large part of its charms.

The photograph looks like a work of art, as the photographer played with dark tones while Celia lora he posed against a gloomy wall, making this quite a special situation for a photograph.

The MTV star constantly adorns social networks and her exclusive content page with very original photos of different themes, Celia always thinks of her followers and that her content is always innovative.

The personality and irreverence of the beautiful Celia Lora have placed her in the public’s taste, the actress and also a model does not “mince words” and says what she thinks whenever she wants, regardless of what they will say.

It is this personality that has made the famous daughter of the TRI leaders share very personal situations without any pain on some occasions, as happened in her show with MTV, El Consultorio del Amor.