Donations for a role to Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro: Hollywood stars joined other celebrities in a campaign to raise funds for disadvantaged populations during containment measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The two actors are to play in Killers of the Flower Moon, one of the most anticipated films next year, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese. Adapted from a blockbuster book, the film tells the true story of a series of murders hitting an Indian tribe in Oklahoma in the 1920s, murders committed after oil was discovered on their lands. .

“Bob and I will be starring in a movie called Killers of the Flower Moon. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance,” said Leonardo DiCaprio in a video posted Wednesday on Instagram.

The lucky one will be drawn among the donors of the charity campaign and will also have lunch with the two actors and the director. This initiative is part of the #AllInChallenge launched on Tuesday, where celebrities from the entertainment and sport sectors attract donations by offering “a unique experience” and challenge other stars to imitate them.

A Bieber private show, watching a game with Magic Johnson

All profits go to charitable organizations providing food and meals to disadvantaged populations during pandemic containment measures.

The possibility of hosting Justin Bieber at home for a private show or watching a Los Angeles Lakers game with former basketball star Magic Johnson has already raised four million dollars in donations. The organizers have set a goal of one hundred million dollars.

In his video, Leonardo DiCaprio challenged humorist and host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Matthew McConaughey. The first offered a chance to co-host her talk show with her, the second invited a donor to join him in his private box to watch an American football game in Texas.

Stars have been mobilizing since the start of the pandemic

Many stars have mobilized for charity since the start of the pandemic, such as singer Rihanna who made donations of several million or Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, who set up a support fund with a billion dollars.

Others wanted to do something closer to home: the co-creator of the comic series Seinfeld, Larry David, launched a crowd funding of $ 150,000 to help the caddies of his golf club, the very select Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.