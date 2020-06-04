The actor Evan Peters It has been a trend in recent days, primarily due to its participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently for publishing a video on his social networks, which shocked his followers, since it apparently encouraged racial violence, but moments later he deleted it and finally this day Evan Peters apologized for such a controversial video.

For about a week, large numbers of people and celebrities have joined the protests, either on the streets or on social media, against police violence and racism against African Americans in the US, this after the death of George Floyd. from suffocation at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

As a form of support, a large number of celebrities joined the protests and social media campaigns, including Evan Peters, famous for his role as Quicksilver in the franchise of X Men, but his support left doubts about who he supported, since he published a video where he could see that policemen arrested and beat an African-American protester, which made him win a large number of disqualifications until he deleted the publication.

After this unfortunate moment, Evan Peters apologized by video that he published and assured that he “retweeted without knowing it”:

“I don’t approve of the guy who watches the news at all in the video that I deleted. I retweeted it without knowing it. I am deeply upset that it reached my news. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support the lives of African Americans with all my heart. “

I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly. – Evan Peters (@Evan_Peters) June 2, 2020

Although many have taken it as a mistake, many others are not so sure of their intention with this video and their position in the face of the protests that are taking place in the United States. Will there be some kind of problem with Marvel Studios and their unfortunate video on social networks?