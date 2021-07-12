against the covid the best defense are vaccines and sanitary measures

After pointing out that the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves as that a greater number of infections occur, the scientist of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) Ma. Isabel Salazar Sánchez, stressed that confidence in vaccines and the permanent application of sanitary measures are the best defenses to stop contagions and limit the territory evolutionary evolution of the coronavirus.

In this context, the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gomez Alvarez He has mentioned that the vaccination process involves collaborative work and an inter-institutional effort.

In turn, the General Director of the Polytechnic, Arturo Reyes Sandoval, stressed that the benefit of vaccination against COVID-19 is evident and the magnitude of its social and health impact, since it also assists in the prompt and safe resumption of the activities of the educational and productive sector.

Regarding the probability that the effectiveness of vaccines will decrease against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus, the Head of the Virology and Immunovirology Laboratory of the National School of Biological Sciences (ENCB), mentioned that it is difficult to predict the effect of these in the variants, “it is important to monitor how the virus changes and its behavior in the vaccinated, each organism reacts differently, but what is a fact is that the vaccines have more benefits than risks on health, “he stressed.

The specialist attached to the National System of Researchers (SNI) Level I indicated that the possibility that some immunizations could result in less neutralizing responses than others is not ruled out, but that will be seen along the way and, if it is the case, in due course They will have to be updated, like the influenza vaccine, since the virus that causes it is very changeable and it is necessary to modify it every year.

Dr. Salazar Sánchez recalled that even when we have the complete vaccine schedule, we can become infected; Protection, he said, is related to not developing severe COVID-19 or presenting complications, a vaccinated person may be asymptomatic, but can transmit the virus to other individuals.

SARS-CoV-2 has adapted to be more transmissible through the respiratory tract; the symptoms have been changing and it may be that the infection is not identified as it was a year ago, so, in addition to vaccines, hygienic measures and social distancing must be maintained to reduce the risks of contagion ”, he warned.

He emphasized that at the population level vaccines have an important impact to achieve “herd” immunity and, as the vaccination process advances and sanitary measures become part of the culture of prevention, the protection barrier will be strengthened. .

We must have empathy for others, sanitary measures are here to stay for a long time, applying them is not a bad way to live, it is a smart way to continue living, “he said.

