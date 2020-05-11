South Korean authorities are trying to locate some 3,000 people who visited the nightlife venues where a new coronavirus outbreak originated in Seoul in order to control the spike in cases in the capital, which this weekend confirmed 35 new cases, the highest daily number since April 9.

The Seoul government launched a race against time to try to contain a new focus of coronavirus that had its center of contagion in the bars and nightclubs of that city last week.

The mayor of the South Korean capital, Park Won-soon, said today in an interview with public radio KBS that he has data on 5,517 people who visited the five affected nightclubs -which registered the names and phones of everyone who entered- between April 30 and May 5.

However, Park said that at the moment they could only contact 2,405 to be tested and isolated, and that it is estimated that 1,982 people could give false data as they were establishments linked to the LGTBI community, heavily discriminated in South Korea. .

The South Korean authorities sent SMS messages to all the numbers in the country asking that those who visited the five establishments on those dates undergo a PCR test and isolate themselves for 14 days, even if they are negative.

“Still, most of those who were there are not reachable. The testing rate (linked to the outbreak) is still less than half,” said South Korean Prime Minister Yonhap news agency today in statements. , Chung Sye-kyun.

Chung stressed the need for all these people to be tested quickly to prevent infections from multiplying in Seoul and its neighboring region, where some 26 million people live, more than half of the country’s population.

Although authorities say they can maintain the confidentiality of those who are going to be tested, many believe that, at a time when this is the only major current outbreak in the entire country, the fact that quarantine is mandatory can let relatives know or coworkers that these people visited the affected premises, indicated the EFE news agency.

In turn, the authorities are evaluating the possibility of fining those who were in these bars if they do not cooperate.

South Korea, where there has been no confinement and the virus seemed to be under control until last week, reported 35 new infections today – the highest number in a month – of which 29 correspond to the new outbreak, which in total caused 85 infections in different parts of the country.

The capital and the neighboring region ordered this weekend to close bars and nightclubs until further notice.

