“Against Spain we have to trust ourselves”

The Argentine base Facundo Campazzo pointed out that, after the hard defeat in their premiere at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games against Slovenia (100-118), in their second match that they will play this Thursday against Spain (9:00 p.m. local time, 2:00 p.m. CET) they want to be themselves again and impose your rhythm.

“We must go back to being ourselves, do what we do well: attack from our defense, play with our rhythm and in attack pass the ball more to become a headache for the rivals. We have to trust us, “said the Cordovan base in statements provided by the Argentine confederation (CABB).

The NBA’s Denver Nuggets Game Director defended that the albiceleste team is a “better team” than they showed against Slovenia, where they encountered a dominating version of Luka doncic, absolute star of the game with 48 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

“On Thursday we must try it in a new final. We have to turn the page and adjust for the mistakes we made. With Spain it will be a very tactical match “added the Argentine base.

