“Against Nadal you know you have to climb Everest to win”

Serbian Novak Djokovic, champion of Roland Garros in 2016, will play his sixth final on Sunday, count the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and after having defeated the champion Rafael Nadal, who suffered his third defeat in 108 games in this Grand Slam tournament, second against ‘Nole’. Result of 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) and 6-2.

Match. “He has been the best I have played at Roland Garros and is in the ‘top3’ of those I have played in my entire career. You have to bear in mind that my biggest rival was ahead and the place is the track where he has dominated the last 15 years ”.

The eviction stopped. “I am very happy that people stayed in the stands until the end. For everything that has happened, it is the type of game that I will remember all my life.

5-0 inning against. “I didn’t get nervous because I felt like I was hitting the ball well. It was a matter of time to counteract Rafa’s ball bounce, which is different from the rest of the tennis players ”.

Two of the best to ever do it 🤝 # RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/4xYSWeRBNo – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2021

Physical state “Right now I’m tired, but I have a day and a half to rest. I don’t have much time, but I will try to enjoy the victory. I deserve some time to relax without thinking that Tsitsipas awaits me on Sunday. It will not be the first time I have played an epic ‘Grand Sam’ semi-final and after 48 hours I am back on track. My recovery routines have always worked for me. “

Nadal’s success in Paris. “It is difficult to find adjectives that describe what Nadal has achieved at Roland Garros during all these years. He has only lost three games with two players. That already says it all. Every time you play with him you know that you have to climb Everest to beat him ”.