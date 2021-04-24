“Against Nadal it may be the most difficult match on land”

04/24/2021 at 10:49 AM CEST

The Spanish Pablo Carreño assured this Friday that the semifinal meeting of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Trophy Count of Godó that tomorrow will face against Rafael Nadal “It may be the most difficult match on clay at the moment.”

“Rafa is probably the toughest match on this surface. He is gaining confidence in every match. He is playing better and better, so tomorrow may be the most difficult match on clay at the moment,” said the world’s 13th after an exciting victory before the Argentine Diego schwartzman by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5.

“It was a very important victory for me, after going 5-2 down in the third set. In these types of matches you need to suffer and fight all the time. I don’t know exactly what happened in the third set, but all the games were very tight, “said the Asturian about his comeback against the Argentine.

Despite the difficulty of his match against Rafael Nadal, eleven times champion in Barcelona, Carreno He said that he is clear about his recipe and that he will try to “enjoy the moment.”

“He is a very complete player, to whom you have to play very aggressive and try not to dominate you because if he takes the initiative he is practically dead,” summarized the Asturian, who has never been able to win the Balearic Islands in seven clashes.