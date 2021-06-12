“Against Madrid, we have to be tough mentally and physically”

06/12/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius will live his first Endesa League final as Barça coach, but don’t feel the extra pressure. He works just as concentrated, although Madrid awaits them ahead.

“We have to control the small details, especially the mental and physical toughness, they are the things we have to think about first,” he said. in the previous to the start of the grand final.

“Then, factors such as the rebound enter, the success of Madrid in the triple & mldr; but above all, without mental toughness is key, go for the balls& mldr; always the first things we have to talk about & rdquor ;, Saras commented.

Hostile environment

You know a hostile environment awaits you at the WiZink Center, but you are not overly concerned. “I think we have to be focused on what happens on the track. “The public will be against us but after what has happened, we want him in the stands of any hobby, but we have to do our thing & rdquor ;, he said.

He acknowledges that despite being his first final against Madrid, he is preparing it “like any other match, preparing the same & rdquor ;, he said. “We have to play our game and not let Madrid do their thing.. It is very easy to say, but it is a final and it is always difficult & rdquor ;, he said

Regarding what he expects from Pau Gasol, he assures that “It has to be Pau, contribute things in the dressing room and on the court, he is playing well and helping us and hopefully he continues like this & rdquor ;, he concluded.