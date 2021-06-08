“Against Lithuania we are going to win”

06/07/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

The Spanish team will play with the U21 team in this Tuesday’s friendly against Lithuania given the positive in coronavirus by Sergio Busquets that has the ‘red’ in suspense a few days before the start of the Eurocup.

Before the game against the Lithuanians, the U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, has attended the media at a press conference to take stock of the news and provide some news on the matter.

“We know the moment we are living and we must be prepared for things like that. I am concerned about the situation in general, but I am calm. The protocols are working fine. I take it calmly, calmly, but eager to play tomorrow’s game “, De la Fuente began by saying. To defeat this pandemic, you have to be stronger than it and at this time you have to show integrity“.

On whether he has been able to speak with the senior coach, and the way he faces the game, the U21 coach said that he and the group look eager and motivated.

“The conversation with Luis Enrique has been about tactical aspects for tomorrow’s game. I have conveyed my support because we already know this situation,” he added. “Let no one doubt that tomorrow we will win. Both the players and the coaching staff are focused on winning, and with an illusion of being able to debut with the absolute. Illusion moves mountains and we will be able to overcome any setback “.

The appearance of the technician has been delayed since the RFEF awaited the arrival of the results of the PCR tests to the expedition of the under-21 and absolute selection carried out this Monday morning. Finally, the selection has unanimously tested negative. “Fortunately we are all negative,” said De la Fuente, who still feels “the U21 coach. Tomorrow is not going to change anything.”

“For me it is a pride to be representing Spain and I will occupy the position that is in this Federation,” he continued.

Due to the positive of Busquets, the ‘red’ players trained this afternoon in a staggered manner and with individualized exercises to avoid contact between them.

On the other hand, as reported by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), all the members of the Portuguese national team, a team against which Spain played with Busquets on the field last Friday, have tested negative for coronavirus.

Despite everything, the Ministry of Health of the Government of Spain has already endorsed carrying out a vaccination plan for all members of the group so that they can play the Eurocup.