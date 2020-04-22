BRASÍLIA – The secretary of Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida, said that the real Brazilian “Marshall Plan” of national reconstruction will be not to spend more in the post-pandemic phase of the covid-19. He advocates increasing the speed of privatizations, concessions and facilitating private investment in infrastructure.

The secretary who takes care of the area of ​​forecasting and formulating public policies said that the State is not a good guide for economic recovery. “To insist that the government spend more after the crisis is a mistake,” he said.

The Marshall Plan was the United States’ strategy to finance the reconstruction and recovery of allied countries after World War II. As the state showed, the government articulates a plan to expand investments in infrastructure as a way to stimulate the generation of jobs and income in the short term and increase the productivity and growth capacity of the country in the long term.

The first ideas were taken this Wednesday, 22, to President Jair Bolsonaro. The Ministry of Economy is not yet directly involved in the discussions, according to the Estadão / Broadcast, which were concentrated in the Planalto Palace and Ministries of Infrastructure and Regional Development.

According to Sachsida, who has been part of the economic team since the government transition, it is essential to accelerate massive investments in infrastructure at this time, but the way to do this is via the private sector. “If you want to make a parallel with the military regime, I take my chances, the Castelo Branco government (1964-1967) was one of reforms in the military era, pro-market reforms”, he said.

The secretary considers the impetus to seek the path of increasing public spending after the current phase a mistake. “The experience of the Dilma Rousseff administration has shown us an important lesson. To bet that the State must lead the economic recovery is to insist on the mistake that threw us in the unprecedented crisis of 2015 and 2016.”

Asked about the government’s strategy, which is in the opposite direction of the position he defended, the secretary replied: “What I can say is that everyone is willing to help. What is important. My view is that the real Marshall Plan does not is to spend more. In Brazil, we do not have fiscal resources to expand public spending “.

The secretary is against changing the spending ceiling, a rule that prohibits expenses from growing faster than inflation, to make room for investments. For him, the spending ceiling is the macro fiscal pillar of the economy.

Sachsida said he is following the debate over the role of the state in the economic recovery phase. “I am following and, therefore, the importance of our technical note that we made that shows that the solution to the crisis is through economic reforms. And the pro-economic reforms are pro-market reforms”, he emphasized.

The secretary drew attention to the fact that the increase in the relationship between public debt and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be the main obstacle to economic growth after the pandemic. “Therefore, we cannot adopt measures that increase indebtedness. On the contrary.”

Short-term boost

At the Ministry of Infrastructure, the public investment plan is seen as a complement to the concession agenda run by the portfolio, which has R $ 230 billion in investment contracted until 2022.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, has stressed that the schedule for transferring assets to the private sector remains firm in the portfolio, being one of the main drivers for the resumption of investments in the post-pandemic scenario. There is an understanding, however, that a short-term impulse, with public resources, is needed to leverage the sector at this time, generating jobs and income.

The ministry’s proposal involves about 150 works and approximately R $ 30 billion in investments, generating 1 million jobs. Last Monday, 20, Freitas stressed during live participation that the priority will be to finish the unfinished works. “We are mainly talking about using what is primarily in progress, works that are below the pace due to the lack of resources,” said the minister at the time.

Another point highlighted among members of the ministry is that the portfolio is responding to a demand from the Casa Civil, led by Walter Braga Netto, who is coordinating this recovery plan. As the Column of Estadão this Wednesday, the chief minister of the Civil House wants an economic recovery plan for “some 30 years”.

