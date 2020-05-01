In order to raise donations to help combat Covid-19, football players, comedians, clubs and sports organizations will participate in an online tournament of the video game Pro Evolution Soccer PES 2020 ‘All for One’, which will start from the May 11th.

“I believe that ‘All for One’ fills all sides, it will amuse the fans who are watching and the personalities who are playing. The main purpose is to help. I am sure that this relationship that involves idol and fan to help a cause is perfect for this moment that we are living in. I am very happy to be the ambassador of such a cool project. I am looking forward to getting started and to see who will be the champion. I will follow everything and make my comments. May we help many lives, “said Falcão, ambassador of the event.

(Photo: Disclosure)

Flamengo midfielder Everton Ribeiro, Fluminense striker Nenê, and comedians Rudy Landucci and Thiago Ventura are already confirmed. Olympic athletes will also be among the tournament participants. Atlético-MG, Grêmio, Flamengo, São Paulo, Ceará and Fortaleza, in addition to the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and the Brazilian Olympic Committee support the event.

“We are very happy to have the chance to be part of this initiative and to be able to contribute to such an urgent and necessary cause. This is a time when unity and perseverance, two of the most striking principles in the Olympic movement, are fundamental for the society as a whole can overcome the difficulties imposed by the pandemic. And, because we identified these principles at the event, which guide the actions of the COB and guide Time Brasil, we made a point of giving our support “, said Paulo Wanderley, president COB.

The main objective of the action is to collect donations for social and anti-coronavirus projects directed by the NGO G10 in the Favelas, which has been raising awareness and helping residents of poor communities. With the help obtained by the event, the G10 will be able to help even more in this pandemic period, with support in food and hygiene, and also increase actions to raise awareness of the population about the necessary care to prevent the spread of the virus.

The tournament, which will also serve as entertainment for people who are at home during the quarantine, will be in the shape of a knockout, with round-trip matches. The games will have narration and comments from Band professionals, during the exhibition of the Open Game program. The public can contribute throughout the competition with their donations.

“The challenge of transforming an idea into an event like this is our great motivation. We want to make this tournament a great catalyst for the union of society. We have received a lot of support from everyone involved in this project. Clubs, entities and athletes, without exception, they embraced the idea with enthusiasm and have been instrumental in reaching the big goal, which is solidarity in favor of combating COVID-19 “, explains Luiz Fernando Ferreira, CEO of ESM Sports Business, organizer of the event.

Check the game table:

Day 11/5

Match 1 – 11am – Cristiane x Rene

Match 2 – 11:30 am – Matheus Henrique x Osvaldo

Day 12/5

Match 3 – 11am – RudyLanducci vs Tiago Ventura

Match 4 – 11:30 am – Wallace x Grummy

Day 5/13

Match 5 – 11am – Everton Ribeiro x Nenê

Match 6 – 11:30 am – Ferrão x Guga

Day 14/5

Match 7 – 11am – Andressa x (name to be confirmed)

Match 8 – 11:30 am – Vina x (name to be confirmed)

Challenges (Friendlies) *

12/5 – 12h – Guilherme Costa x Ygor Coelho

*Subject to change

