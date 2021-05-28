“Against Barcelona, ​​Levante will go for it all”

05/28/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

EFE

The goalkeeper of Levante Women María Valenzuela assured this Friday that in the final of the Copa de la Reina on Sunday against Barcelona his team will go “for all”.

“It will be a demanding match and very competitive on both sides. We are going to go with everything because we are very excited to win and take the cup home & rdquor ;, he said in a statement to the official Levante media.

“We expect everything and we are going to go out with desire and enjoy & rdquor ;, remarked the Levante goalkeeper, who confessed that the victory against Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals was “a very nice moment & rdquor; that rewarded the work done in recent months.

“It meant recognizing all that it took to get here, after the difficulties we have had. In the end you can bring out everything you have inside, all the anger and that courage to show it & rdquor ;, he indicated.

Maria admitted that he did not expect to be able to fight for titles when he signed for Levante, although he believes that “because of constant work and follow-up everything comes” and that this year “has been very complete.”