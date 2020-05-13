After ranting against the actor, his ex-wife is facing a millionaire libel suit after ‘Aquaman’ actress Amber Heard released comments about abuse and assault on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor. But just as she had a lot to say, her previous partners too, Winona Ryder defended Johnny Depp, like the mother of two of her children, Vanessa Paradise.

At first in social networks they railed against the actor, because Heard did not stop saying how violent he was when he took or did drugs. The Sun newspaper helped to ventilate everything with the help of the actress, but Depp did not sit idly by and started the lawsuit, which she is currently losing, because some audios where we know that the violent one was actually Heard, came to light.

The trial was to start on March 25, but the coronavirus prevented this date from being used, so it was delayed until July 7. In case it is not modified again, Winona Ryder defended Johnny Depp with her as a witness, since they have known each other since they worked together in ‘Edward Scissorhands’ from 1990 and it was during this season that they started dating together, from 1989 to 1993, in fact they got engaged for what they know very well.

“He was never, never violent with me. He was never, ever abusive towards me at all. He has never been violent or abusive to anyone he has seen. I really and honestly only know him as a really good man, an incredibly loving and extremely loving He was very protective of me and the people he loves, and I felt very, very safe with him. I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but from my experience with Johnny, it’s impossible to believe that those horrible allegations are true. I find it extremely annoying to meet him as I know him, “wrote the actress.

But also his ex-wife Vanessa Paradise spoke about it. He was with her from 1998 to 2012, together they had two children whom he mentioned in his testimony: “I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We have been a couple for 14 years and We raise our two children together. During all these years I have known Johnny as a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father. He was never violent or abusive to me. “