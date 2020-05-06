..- Donald Trump said his coronavirus task force would change focus to revive business and social life in the United States, prompting the Democratic leader of Congress to warn that ignoring science and the need for more evidence would put people at risk.

In a series of tweets this day, Trump said that due to his success, “the working group will continue indefinitely with its focus on security and reopening of our country. We will be able to add or remove people, as appropriate. ” “The Working Group will also be very focused on Vaccines and Therapy,” he added.

The task force to date has included medical professionals focused on fighting the pandemic, some of whom have sometimes offered counter-Trump guidance, such as deadlines for relax the confinements and the paralysis of the economy.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

White House guidelines say that the number of new cases should tend to decrease for 14 days and that they should be done much more extensive coronavirus testing and other safety measures before the latches can be lifted.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi said she does not believe Trump should shift focus to the reopening.

“If science is undermined, if tests are not funded, if the opportunity that exists for the economy is exaggerated at the risk of people dying, it is not a plan ”Pelosi told MSNBC. “Death is not an economic motivation or a stimulus. So why are we going that way? ”He added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert and the most prominent member of the working group, acknowledged in an interview with CNN that he is losing debate against reopening the country too quickly.

Follow the information about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy

“There are counties and cities where you can do it safely, but there are others where if you do it, it’s really dangerous.”he said last night.

Trump told reporters that he would announce the new members of his task force sometime until Monday, but later maintained that Fauci would maintain his role in the group.

Several U.S. states saw a record increase in cases on Tuesday, including Kentucky, Oregon and Wisconsin. Minnesota has reported a record of infected in nine of the last 14 days, including 728 new cases on Wednesday.

More than 71,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 1.2 million people have been infected, according to a . count.

Also read: This Is What Businesses Do Against Covid-19

The Republican Trump government and many state governors have emphasized the political and social pressures they face to get the US economy back on track.

Data from the ADP National Employment Report from these hours showed that private employers in the United States a record 20,236 million workers were laid off in April, suggesting that the closings could leave trauma to the economy.