The covid-19 pandemic is a tragedy. However, this crisis has the virtue of inviting us to face the essential questions.

The balance is simple: the “adjustments” are no longer sufficient, the problem is systemic.

The current ecological catastrophe is part of a meta-crisis: no one doubts the massive extinction of life on Earth anymore and all the indicators announce a direct threat to our existence. More than a pandemic, however serious it may be, it is a global collapse whose consequences will be excessive.

Consequently, we solemnly call on leaders and citizens to break out of the unsustainable logic that still prevails, to finally work on a deep recasting of our goals, values ​​and economies. Consumerism has led us to deny our own lives: that of plants, that of animals and that of a large number of humans. Pollution, global warming and the destruction of natural spaces lead the world to a breaking point. For these reasons, added to an increasing social inequality, it seems unthinkable to us “to return to normality”. The radical transformation that is required, at all levels, requires boldness and courage. It will not take place without a massive and determined commitment. When will the acts come? It is a matter of survival, as well as dignity and coherence.

Signatories to the article, originally appeared on Le Monde:

Lynsey Addario, reporter; Isabelle Adjaniactress Roberto Alagna, lyrical singer; Pedro Almodovar, film director ; Santiago Amigorena, Writer ; Angèle, singer ; Adria Arjonaactress Yann Arthus-Bertrand, photographer, film director; Ariane Ascarideactress Olivier Assayas, film director ; Josiane Balaskoactress Jeanne Balibaractress Bang Hai Ja, painter ; Javier Bardem, actor ; Aurélien Barrau, astrophysicist, honorary member of the University Institute of France; Mikhail Baryshnikov, dancer, choreographer; Nathalie bayeactress Emmanuelle Béartactress Jean Bellorini, Theater director ; Monica Bellucciactress Alain Benoit, physical; Charles Berling, actor ; Juliette Binocheactress Benjamin Biolay, singer ; Dominique Blancactress Cate Blanchettactress Gilles Bœuf, former president of the National Museum of Natural History; Valérie Bonnetonactress Aurélien Bory, playwright; Miguel Bosé, actor singer ; Stéphane Braunschweig, Theater director; Stéphane Brizé, film director ; Irina brook, theater director; Peter Brook, Theater director ; Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, actress, film director; Khatia Buniatishvili, Pianist ; Florence Burgat, philosopher, director of research at Inrae ;; Guillaume Canet, actor, film director; Anne Carson, poet and writer; Michel Cassé, astrophysicist; Aaron Ciechanover, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; François Civil, actor ; François Cluzet, actor ; Isabel Coixet, Film director ; Gregory Colbert, photographer, film director; Paolo Conte, singer ; Marion Cotillardactress Camille Cottinactress Penelope Cruzactress Alfonso Cuaron, film director ; Willem dafoe, actor ; Béatrice Dalleactress Alain Damasio, Writer; Ricardo Darin, actor ; Cécile de Franceactress Robert De Niro, actor ; Annick de Souzenelle, writer; Johann Deisenhofer, Nobel Prize in Chemistry ; Kate del Castilloactress Miguel Delibes Castro, biologist at the Royal Academy of Science; ANDmmanuel Demarcy-Mota, Theater director ; Claire Denis, Film director ; Philippe Descola, anthropologist, CNRS gold medal; Virginie Despentes, writer; Alexandre Desplat, composer ; Arnaud Desplechin, film director; Natalie Dessay, lyrical singer; Cyril Dion, writer, film director; Hervé Doleastrophysicist; Adam Driver, actor ; Jacques Dubochet, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Diane Dufresne, singer ; Thomas Dutronc, singer ; Lars Eidinger, actor ; Olafur Eliasson, sculptor; Marianne Faithfull, singer ; Pierre fayet, member of the Academy of Sciences; Abel Ferrara, film director ; Albert Fert, Nobel Prize in Physics ; Ralph Fiennes, actor ; Edmond Fischer, Nobel Prize in Medicine; Jane Fondaactress Joachim Frank, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, actor ; Marie-Agnès Gillot, dancer ; Amos Gitaï, film director ; Alejandro Gonzales Iñarritu, film director ; Timothy Gowers, Fields medal of mathematics; Eva Greenactress Sylvie Guillem, dancer ; Ben hardy, actor ; Serge Haroche, Nobel Prize in Physics; Dudley R. Herschbach, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Roald Hoffmann, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Rob hopkins, founder of Cities in Transition; Nicolas Hulot, Honorary President of the Nicolas Hulot Foundation for Nature and Man; Immany, singer ; Jeremy Irons, actor ; Agnès Jaoui, actress, film director; Jim Jarmusch, film director ; Vaughan Jones, Fields Medal for Mathematics; Spike jonze, film director ; Camélia Jordana, singer ; Jean jouzel, climatologist, Vetlesen award; Anish Kapoor, sculptor, painter; Naomi Kawase, Film director ; Sandrine Kiberlainactress Angélique Kidjo, singer ; Naomi Klein, writer; Brian Kobilka, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Hirokazu Kore-eda, film director ; Panos Koutras, film director ; Antjie Krog, poet; The Great Sophie, singer ; Ludovic Lagarde, Theater director ; Mélanie Laurentactress Bernard Lavilliers, singer ; Yvon Le Maho, ecophysiologist; Roland Lehoucq, astrophysicist; Gilles Lellouche, actor, film director; Christian Louboutin, creator; Roderick MacKinnon, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Madonna, singer ; Macha Makeïeff, theater director; Claude Makélélé, soccer player ; Ald Al Malikrapper Rooney maraactress Ricky Martin, singer ; Carmen Mauraactress Michel Mayor, Nobel Prize in Physics; Medinerapper Melody gardot, singer ; Arturo Menchaca Rocha, physicist, former president of the Academy of Sciences of Mexico; Raoni Metuktire, Indian chief of Raoni; Julianne Mooreactress Wajdi Mouawad, theater director, author; Gérard Mouroux, Nobel Prize in Physics; Nana Mouskouri, singer; Yael Naim, singer ; Jean-Luc Nancy, philosopher ; Guillaume Néry, apnea world champion; Pierre Niney, actor ; Michaël Ondaatje, Writer ; Thomas Ostermeier, Theater director ; Rithy Panh, film director ; Vanessa Paradis, singer actress ; James Peebles, Nobel Prize in Physics; Corine Pelluchon, philosopher; Joaquin Phoenix, actor ; Pomme, singer ; Iggy Pop, singer ; Olivier Py, Theater director ; Radu Mihaileanu, film director ; Susheela Raman, singer ; Edgar Ramirez, actor ; Charlotte Ramplingactress Raphaël, singer ; Eric Reinhardt, Writer ; Resident, singer ; Jean-Michel Ribes, Theater director ; Matthieu Ricard, Buddhist monk ; Richard Roberts, Nobel Prize in Medicine ; Isabella Rosselliniactress Cecilia Rothactress Carlo Rovelli, physicist, honorary member of the University Institute of France; Paolo Roversi, photographer ; Ludivine Sagnieractress Shaka Ponk (Sam et Frah), singers; Vandana Shiva, philosopher, writer; Abderrahmane Sissako, film director ; Gustaf Skarsgard, actor ; Paolo Sorrentino, film director ; Sabrina Speich, oceanographer; Sting, singer ; James Fraser Stoddart, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Barbra Streisand, singer, actress, film director; Malgorzata Szumowska, Film director ; Béla Tarr, film director ; Bertrand Tavernier, film director ; Alexandre Tharaud, Pianist ; James Thierré, theater director, dancer; Mélanie Thierryactress Tran Anh Hung, film director; Jean-Louis Trintignant, actor; Karin Viardactress Rufus Wainwright, singer ; Lulu Wang, Film director ; Paul Watson, Writer ; Wim wenders, film director ; Stanley Whittingham, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Sonia Wieder-Athertoncellist; Frank Wilczek, Nobel Prize in Physics; Olivia Wildeactress Christophe willem, singer ; Bob Wilson, Theater director ; Lambert Wilson, actor ; David Wineland, Nobel Prize in Physics; Xuan Thuan Trinh, astrophysicist; Muhammad Yunus, economist, Nobel Peace Prize winner; Zazie, singer.