The famous author of the Harry Potter books, J. K. Rowling, is a global trend on Twitter after becoming embroiled in a feminist controversy, after demonstrating on her Twitter account, identified as a “radical trans-exclusionist feminist”. Look at the details.

June 07, 20207: 39 p.m.

British film writer and producer J. K. Rowling, recognized as the author of the saga Harry Potter, He expressed his opinion through a publication on his official Twitter account, response to an article shared by an American digital magazine.

This divided opinions and positioned it in the first places in social network trends. “Gender non-binary people menstruate”, assures the note published by the digital magazine Devex, to which Rowling replied: “‘‘ Menstruating people’ I am sure that there used to be a word for these people, does anyone help me? “

The famous writer J. K. Rowling, accused of transphobia.

Immediately, the users responded harshly against the sayings of J. K. Rowling; even, highlighting that she was ignorant of the subject. The writer was not silent and replied: “I have spent many of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific essays about trans people and I know exactly what the distinction is, never suppose that because someone thinks differently, they do not have knowledge “

In another of his publications, he wrote: “If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex, if sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased; I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes many people’s ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate, it is telling the truth. ”

“Here watching JK Rowling express her transphobia”, “I support the LGBT community but I don’t understand why cancel JK Rowling for saying that women menstruate”, “How dare a woman speak about the problems women face ? ”Were some of the comments against the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books.

In this sense, the attitude of J. K. Rowling was identified as a position TERF (in English, trans-exclusionary radical feminist “; in Spanish “Radical trans-exclusive feminist”). Thus, its name and said term among the most commented trends on Twitter. His sayings were, without a doubt, cataloged as “transphobic” or hate content for trans people.

J. K. Rowling, transphobic?

“The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, relating to each other because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, in the face of male violence, ‘hate’ trans people because we believe that sex is real and we have lived through its consequences is nonsense, ”he continued.

And finally, he added: “I respect the right of every trans person to live in any way that feels authentic and is comfortable for them. I would march with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don’t think it’s a manifestation of hate to say it. ”

Author of ‘Harry Potter’, J. K. Rowling.

This occurs in the framework of the launch of The Ickabog, the new book for boys and girls that the British writer J. K. Rowling has published free online. It is available from this Wednesday, in addition to English; in French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

There are five the first chapters translated and published to date on the web www.theickabog.com, with daily deliveries until Friday, July 17. Rowling wrote ‘The Ickabog’ over ten years ago as a bedtime story for her young children. Did your new sayings on Twitter mean fewer views of your new bibliographic material?