Again they delay the premiere of Venom: There will be Carnage | Entertainment

Sony Pictures has once again delayed the release of Venom: There Will Be Carnage, moving the film to October 2021. Will that be the final date?

Inside of the superhero cinema We find among the films most anticipated by their fans Venom: There will be Carnage, the new film installment based on the famous villain from the Spider-Man comics that will once again feature Tom hardy In the role of Eddie brock.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the sequel to Venom is being asked when it is released in theaters, suffering continuous delays in its premiere in theaters in Spain. And more than we will have to wait, since, although it seemed that the official date had been set after the premiere of Venom: There will be Carnage has been slightly delayed, from Sony Pictures They have announced a new (and hopefully this time definitive) delay.

“We are pleased to inform you that the new Venom installment, ‘VENOM: There will be Carnage’, will finally hit theaters on October 8, 2021,” detailed Sony Pictures through a press release. Will October 8 finally be the definitive date to see the Venom Movie: There Will Be Carnage?

At the moment not many details are known about the Venom sequel, knowing that (in principle) the main villain of the film will be Carnage, which will embody Woody harrelson (who we were able to see briefly in the post credits scene of the previous installment as Cletus Kasady) and remaining in the air if we will finally see some kind of cameo by Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

If no more delays happen, The movie Venom: There will be Matanza will hit theaters in Spain on October 8, 2021. Do you want to see the new installment of Venom?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.