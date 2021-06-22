Again! Older adults queue up for the Wellness Card

MEXICO CITY

Hundreds of older adults arrived this morning at Avenida Paseo de la Reforma number 51 at the intersection with Antonio Caso in the Tabacalera neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office to process the Bienestar government support card.

These are men and women aged 65 or over who are gathered outside the Torre Bienestar to obtain their financial support card for the first time.

Every day, government personnel deliver 500 tokens to those interested, however, this amount of tokens has been insufficient, not only today but in previous days. So last Friday they decided to deliver double the chips (one thousand).

ANNOYING GRANDPARENTS BLOCKED REFORM

This Tuesday it was learned that only 800 cards of the Wellbeing program were going to be delivered to adults over 65, for that reason a group of protesters blocked circulation in the central and lateral lanes of Paseo de la Reforma for about 10 minutes.

They said that many came from dawn to queue and others arrived at 9 o’clock the night before to spend the night in the place and be able to obtain a token.

Officials of the agency assured that and today more people arrived than expected.

The line of people went around the block at least three times with an approximate of 2,000 older adults in the place.

After talking with officials from the Ministry of Welfare, the protesters lifted the blockade.

This is how you process your Wellness Card

To obtain the Welfare Card you must go since the process is personal, the requirements for registration are:

Copy of INE credential.



Birth certificate



Proof of address



Updated CURP

