What’s going on with The Last of Us: Part II? Surely that is a question asked by fans of the franchise and more so since a few hours ago, when, for the second time in the month, videos with gameplay and cinematics were leaked on YouTube and the controversy was not long in unleashing because the game no longer It has a release date and there are those who think that on this occasion important material was leaked that revealed momentous details in the story.

A few hours ago, the controversy began to develop around The Last of Us: Part II after someone, through a YouTube channel, uploaded videos with gameplay and cinematics of the game, a fact that immediately inflamed the spirits of the fans on social networks. Moments after the leak became a scandal, Sony Interactive Entertainment acted to get the footage off the platform immediately and the channel that broadcast those videos was closed for good.

Although there are still no official reports of what happened, there are those who assure that the person who is leaking the videos with gameplay of The Last of Us: Part II is a former employee of Naughty Dog who, supposedly, would be upset with the company and having access to the latest version of the game decided to filter it as a form of protest or revenge. It should be mentioned that this is just rumors, but it is a fact that there is someone with access to the game who is filtering all the material at his disposal.

In that sense, it is worth noting that after the delay of The Last of Us: Part II, an article by Jason Schreier, at that time still a member of Kotaku, spread the crunch time problems experienced by the workers of Naughty Dog and questioned the company’s work culture.

The Last of Us: Part II leak may contain important scenes

Also, some fans were very upset because according to those who saw the videos, these showed very important scenes from The Last of Us: Part II, so all the material is considered spoiler site, so we take this opportunity to tell you that you have Be careful with what you can find on the Internet about the Naughty Dog game right now.

Finally, other followers sector asked Naughty Dog to take action in the matter not only against those who are filtering the game, but with The Last of Us: Part II itself, because after having 2 release dates there is now an indefinite delay , pre-sales canceled with their respective refund and there is more uncertainty than clarity in one of the most important PS4 games.

