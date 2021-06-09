Again! Kim Kardashian criticized for over-editing | Instagram

Once again the businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian has attracted the attention of Internet users thanks to a video recent that he shared where the obvious edition that he used to stylize his figure was discovered, because of this it has been harshly criticized by netizens.

Since yesterday a video began to circulate on the Internet, specifically on social networks where the new edition that has improved the figure of the older sister of Kylie jenner.

Although everything seemed normal there was a small part that gave her away, her index finger, something that undoubtedly could have gone unnoticed, however Internet users pay a lot of attention.

Unfortunately, in this case, not much attention was needed, because it was the movement that the celebrity was making with his hand that one immediately noticed, because the attention is focused precisely on that part.

Kim kardashian was promoting part of his new line of SKIMS, looking pretty flirty as always in her video, showing her tanned figure and curves that to date continue to drive anyone crazy just by looking at them, due to how voluminous they are.

While she was talking about how perfect this new line was, Kim was concentrating on showing how efficient her bottom garment was, which you could stretch so much that when you let it go without problem it returned to its place without deforming, the problem came seconds later.

This happened once he released his garment and with a short and flirtatious movement began to travel his hips until he reached the curve of his waist, which is where his finger begins to deform.

Several Internet users have written in the accounts where this video has been shared that they are more than surprised because they would never have imagined that Photoshop could be done in a video.

Other Internet users simply mention that they cannot believe that they have to resort to these techniques even having a figure like hers, perhaps as some mention it is likely that Kim Kardashian feels that she does not comply with the beauty standards that she herself imposed for some years.

As you well know, she is known for being a recognized influencer with a unique figure, so much so that until recently she was still the spitting image of perfection and for millions an example to follow.

It is said that it was a famous tiktoker Alex Kelly who shared Kim Kardashian’s fail in a Tiktok video which apparently has more than 15 million views and more than 5 million reactions.

For the family Kardashian jenner It is something more than common to always be among the controversy that circulates on the Internet, but surely seeing when their real figures are exhibited is something that they dislike quite a bit, especially because of the fact that the perfection they have created in social networks is lost.

Not only Kim Kardashian has been affected, and this is not the first time it has happened to her, but also with her sisters Khloé Kardashian when a photo was leaked with her real figure and also the younger sister of the Kylie Jenner clan, when it is published content of her appearance prior to 2016 when she began to undergo certain cosmetic fixes.

Being always in the public eye, Kim and her sisters cannot avoid that at some point something escapes them that immediately millions will begin to notice, this is perhaps the price of their popularity today.