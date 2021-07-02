again a conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis sounds

This week the start of filming for the film was formally announced Black panther 2, titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. In fact, the news came yesterday that his director of photography would be the same person responsible for the six episodes of “Loki”. However, it is a film about which we know practically nothing.

There are rumors that the movie will bring the Namor’s debut to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis as a possible central point of the plot. In fact, it is rumored that Tenoch Huerta will be in charge of bringing Namor to life. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard, nor too much information that confirms this idea, but we now add another source that points in this line.

The Production Weekly medium, which usually carries information about productions, brings a movie description. It points back to that conflict between the two civilizations of Wakanda and Atlantis. The description that advances a rivalry that would go back many years back in time.

Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and greater military capabilities that decided to separate from the rest of the world for their own safety and, in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared their technology would be abused. Alantis feared that the surface dwellers would come to desecrate the mythical city as they did so many years ago. However, their fears are further intensified when these two nations, once hidden, collide with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a surprisingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only country in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors about its power spread all over the world, and Namor’s human father was sent to search for this rare material in Antarctica …

Obviously it is still unofficial information that must be treated with some caution, but that adds, as we say, to all the information that already points in this direction. Some casting calls have also pointed along the lines of some kind of diplomatic conflict with Europe. It is also said that in this film we could see Namora, Namor’s cousin, and Attuma, leader of a tribe of Atlantis and who is considered the true king of Atlantis.

This second Marvel movie dedicated to Black Panther has a theatrical release set for the July 8, 2022.

Via information | Production Weekly via DisInsider