Removing Agag thinks the crisis caused by the coronavirus is a unique opportunity for the category to reinvent itself and to shake off the ballast that keeps the grill in a state of permanent crisis.

“I am not in Formula 1, but I think it is run by very capable people and I am sure they are thinking about all of these things; I would use this moment to significantly correct F1’s business principles. So it may be a very interesting opportunity. ”

The president of Formula E has said so in statements to a British magazine where he regularly publishes an open letter or column, Autosport. Agag has extensive experience in competition: from managing a Formula 3 and GP2 team, to assembling an F3 women’s first team, to being an executive of a London football club, associating Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone, to founding Formula E from scratch.

“For motorsports, this may be a good opportunity, and specifically for the F2,” he adds. The opportunity to land, to put your feet back on the ground, and to adjust to a new order or else, may risk dying.

The motor entrepreneur, whom some see as a possible high position of the FIA ​​in the not too distant future, pointed out that “there will be a tomorrow, but it will be different“And he said it was time to make some bold, perhaps painful, decisions, including in F1, the premier class.

Deep down, Agag indicates that F1 needs a reinvention in the fundamental part of its structure, the one that fans do not see even if they intuit it, the financial one. “A great opportunity to improve things. F1 has reached a cost level that for me is not reasonable and that we must address.”

“They may need to accept that all teams share revenue in the same amounts. I have heard that they want a budget limit of 114 million euros, but … why not 68 million euros? this would be profitable for everyone “, a proposal that may seem utopian, but Agag points out that” the Concord Pacts are not yet signed “, so that there is time to correct this issue,” because with the current agreements, the imbalance is huge, some teams win a lot and others very little. This is an opportunity to shake up the system. ”

Precisely in it we are experiencing these days how it is negotiating continuously to divide by two, or better by three, the budgets of the big teams.

Agag extends the problem to the rest of motorsport. “Motorsports is here to stayBut the time has come to consolidate because many categories cannot live on their own. Some categories struggle to survive, but this is not the end of the world, “says Agag.

The President of Formula E points out that there is currently a competition overbooking who fight to attract customers: teams and drivers. “There are 35 international categories in the world… but with six or seven it would be enough to cover the needs of the fans. In reality motorsport is a show for fans and also a tech lab, but that can be done with just six or seven categories. ”

Agag also recalls that Jean Todt has already argued that there is a need to recalibrate not only the cost of motoring, but also the place of motoring in society, a position with which he fully agrees.

“The pinnacle of our sport is F1 and that is where there are the most imbalances”, but it must point the way “and the rest of us will follow it. The rest of the categories will depend on your business model.. Some will do well and others worse. Those who depend on ticket income will suffer, “says Agag because he hopes there will be restrictions on major mass events for some time and it is evident that there is always a risk that other activities in the meantime will capture the attention and fervor of fans. the motor.

Agag pointed out that what we must learn from this crisis is that there has been “a lack of long-term planning”, but not only in motorsports, but in society in general and points out that the challenge of climate change is much more serious than that posed by the coronavirus and its consequences will be worse than those we are experiencing now, so it must be addressed and planned for. Finally, he recalled that in Formula E is what they were doing.

