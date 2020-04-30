Applauds that F1 has published a letter of intent with the provisional schedule

Is aware that if they hold races, they must be behind closed doors

The founder of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, acknowledges that both Formula 1 and Formula E have a 50% probability of being able to compete this season, since he remembers that both depend on the situation regarding the coronavirus.

Formula 1 kicked off the week with a statement that gave some hope after weeks of uncertainty. The category published its plan to return to the circuits and although this depends on the situation regarding the coronavirus, Alejandro Agag believes that the Great Circus has done well. However, the founder of Formula E recalls that both they and the premier class have a 50% chance that the pandemic will not ruin their programs.

“We are going to try the same thing. We are going to try to hold some races behind closed doors. I suppose they have a 50% chance, just like we do,” Agag said in remarks for the . news agency.

When the coronavirus outbreak became known, Formula E had already contested four of its races this season. Thus, they only need a few more tests to consider the campaign valid. However, Agag is aware that these probably have to be behind closed doors.

“We are going to try and hold at least two or three more races behind closed doors. I think it may be possible in August, but … who knows? I think 90% will be in Europe. We still have an option outside Europe that we are studying, which is still possible, but we will decide later “, explains the president of Formula E.

Agag explains that they can hold a race with 950-970 people, including televisions and security personnel. This would respect the measures established by some countries, which establish a maximum of 1,000 people for sporting events. However, the Spanish manager recalls that the most important thing is that the uncertainty regarding the borders be resolved.

“Are they going to open the borders? We don’t know yet. I would try to do what Formula 1 is doing, but I’m not sure if it is feasible,” Agag acknowledges.

