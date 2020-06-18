Until 2039 Formula E has exclusivity as an electric category of single-seaters

For the merger, the electrics must catch up with the combustion at speed

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag thinks there is a chance that his category and Formula E may merge at some point in the future.

Formula 1 cannot be electric until 2039 because Formula E has an exclusive contract to be the only category of electric single-seaters until that year. However, the founder of the electric championship, Alejandro Agag, is open to a possible merger thereafter.

“I am a big fan of Formula 1 and always have been. I believe that the electric route is going to be the way in which we move our cars in the future and Formula E has an exclusive license of 25 years to be the category of electric single-seaters, so that sets the condition for me some kind of understanding in the future. How that will happen, I don’t know, “said Agag at the FIA ​​eConference, according to the Race Fans web portal.

Agag warns that this possible merger would not be immediate, since electric cars must first be as fast as combustion cars and acknowledges that it would not know how to advance a date.

“Once the electric formulas are as fast as the combustion ones, I don’t see why we should compete separately, but I suppose that is going to take a little “, he indicated.

“I may no longer be around here or I don’t have the responsibility that I have now. It is not something imminent, but I think that in the future the conditions are there for there to be some kind of rapprochement.“, has shared.

It must be remembered that both championships are, in a certain way, united by the same man, John Malone, president of both the company that owns F1, Liberty Media, and the owner of Formula E, Liberty Global.

“We have different shareholders who are slightly related by the same parent, so they probably have to make some decisions at that level, at the operational level,” Agag said to finish.

